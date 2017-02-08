Grammy® Tributes Set for George Michael and Prince!

George Michael and Prince will remembered with tributes during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards®.

The Grammy Awards® will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 12th (8/7C). James Corden will host.

CBS and The Recording Academy have announced plans to honor two-time GRAMMY winner George Michael and seven-time GRAMMY winner Prince at THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS® with two unforgettable tribute segments. Details of the performances, including who will participate in each, will be revealed during the show. This year’s previously announced GRAMMY performers include Adele, Kelsea Ballerini, William Bell, Chance The Rapper, Gary Clark Jr., Andra Day, Cynthia Erivo, Tori Kelly, Lady Gaga, Barry Gibb, Lukas Graham, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Metallica, Bruno Mars, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak, Daft Punk, Sturgill Simpson, A Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and The Weeknd.

THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS® will be broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 12 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT; 6:00-9:30 PM, live MT) on the CBS Television Network. Award-winning host and performer James Corden is set to host Music’s Biggest Night® for the first time.

“George Michael and Prince were pop icons who showcased rare musical genius and otherworldly charisma,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of The Recording Academy. “While each possessed a distinct style and sound, they were both adored by audiences worldwide. The passings of two such creative innovators were a huge loss for the creative community; The Recording Academy is humbled to pay homage to their tremendous legacies on the GRAMMY stage.”

“Although the primary focus of the GRAMMY Awards is to celebrate and honor the year’s best in music, we consider it our responsibility to tell music’s broader story by honoring its legends lost – that’s what we strive to achieve with our annual tributes,” said Ken Ehrlich, Executive Producer of the GRAMMY Awards. “While it’s nearly impossible to convey the full depth of an artist’s cultural impact in a single performance, it’s that very challenge that has led us to some of our most memorable GRAMMY moments.”

THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS® is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for The Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Ben Winston is a producer, and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.

