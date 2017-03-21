Gaming: Call of Duty Modern Warfare Get Classic Maps

Zelda, Horizon Zero Dawn, Mass Effect, For Honor, Ghost Recon Wildlands and Kingdom Hearts! When did Feb/March become such an insanely busy time for gaming? Make it stop! I don’t care what anyone says, I love the COD Franchise. Yeah I had a lot of issues with Infinite Warfare, but I’m having a blast going through the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remaster campaign, although the AI really is suspect, I’m enjoying it and love that all the old classic multiplayer maps are coming.

The folks at Activision have just released 4 new classic map packs, Chinatown, Creek, Broadcast and Killhouse. If I remember correctly I played the hell out of Chinatown and Broadcast back in the day. I’m trying to figure out how to do Twitch and when I get back from Cinemacon and Wondercon, I hope to start live streaming some of my feeble gameplay. Look at the video, COD fans can’t tell me this doesn’t bring back fond memories.

