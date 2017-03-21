Blufin Goes To The Mat With WWE Wrestling Superstars Action Figures!

If you can smell what The Rock is cooking, then the new line of S.H. Figuarts WWE Wrestling Superstars from Tamashii Nations might be of interest to you.

Bluefin, the leading North American distributor of toys, collectibles, and hobby merchandise from Japan, steps into the ring with new S.H. Figuarts WWE action figures from Tamashii Nations featuring iconic professional wrestlers The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Triple H.

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin figures are available now, with Triple H debuting this week.

Upcoming figures include “The Brothers of Destruction” Undertaker and Kane—available for pre-order now. Read on for complete galleries (double click to embiggen).

Tamashii Nations’ new 6-inch wresting figures are their first products developed for the WWE Universe. The figures are fully poseable with over 30 points of articulation and each figure makes use of Tamashii’s proprietary Digital Color Technology on the head sculpts, resulting in portraits with an uncanny lifelike resemblance to the WWE superstars.

All S.H. Figuarts WWE figures are packed with signature accessories, optional expression parts, and interchangeable hands.

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin figures are available now at Toys R Us stores and hobby and specialty shops nationwide, including RingsideCollectibles.com. Triple H debuts this week, first at RingsideCollectibles.com, followed by retail and specialty shops. Then in July “The Brothers of Destruction” Undertaker and Kane—available for pre-order now—join the line.

S.H. Figuarts WWE The Rock

Height: Approx. 6.25 inches · MSRP: $49.99 · Available Now!

Can you smell what the Rock is cooking? S.H. Figuarts is proud to present the action figure for America’s top WWE wrestler: The Rock. This 6.25″ (16cm) figure brings all of S.H. Figuarts technology has to bear to replicate the wrestler in all his glory. The Rock includes three heads with different expressions, one pair of posable hands, three pairs of fixed-pose hands, and a microphone.

S.H. Figuarts WWE Stone Cold Steve Austin

Height: Approx. 6.25 inches · MSRP: $49.99 · Available Now!

Here’s the bottom line, ’cause Stone Cold says so! S.H. Figuarts is proud to present the action figure of one of America’s top WWE wrestlers: Stone Cold Steve Austin. This 6.25″ (16cm) figure brings all of S.H. Figuarts technology has to bear to replicate the wrestler in all his glory. Stone Cold’s figure includes three heads with different expressions, two pairs of posable hands, a vest, two cans, and two “splash effect” parts.

S.H. Figuarts WWE Triple H

Height: Approx. 6.25 inches · MSRP: $51.99 · Available Now!

The king of kings, Triple H, joins the S.H.Figurarts series as he appeared in the late 1990s. Full action gimmicks and posing let you replicate all his trademark moves! The 160mm figure includes two optional expression parts, optional left and right hands, left and right hands with posable fingers, sledgehammer, and water bottle.

S.H. Figuarts WWE Undertaker

Height: Approx. 6.5 inches · MSRP: $54.99 · Available July

From out of the shadows comes the latest addition to the S.H.Figuarts WWE line, the ominous Undertaker! Undertaker is meticulously realized in 6-inch scale with strategically placed joints for ultimate articulation. Set includes his iconic hat, interchangeable right hand, jointed interchangeable hands (left and right), and interchangeable heads (x3).

S.H. Figuarts WWE Kane

Height: Approx. 6.5 inches · MSRP: $54.99 · Available July

The incredibly articulated and realistic S.H. Figuarts WWE line continues with “The Big Red Machine,” Kane! This spectacular 6-inch rendition of Kane comes with a variety of accessories including and interchangeable head piece designed with his iconic mask. Set includes interchangeable hands (left and right), jointed interchangeable hands (left and right), towel, and 2 interchangeable heads.

