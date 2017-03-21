AMC To Encore Season Two Of Better Call Saul Plus Two Breaking Bad Marathons!

AMC is airing back-to-back episodes of Better Call Saul: Season Two leading up to the show’s season three premiere on Monday, April 10th (10/9C).

Also leading into season three of Better Call Saul, the network will run marathons of the Best of Saul Goodman and Gus Fring from Breaking Bad.

The Best of Saul Goodman will air on Monday, March 27th and the Best of Gus Fring will air on Monday, April 3rd.

NEW YORK, NY – March 21, 2017- In anticipation of the highly-anticipated season three premiere of “Better Call Saul” on Monday, April 10th at 10 p.m. ET/PT , AMC announced today it will air back-to-back episodes of “Better Call Saul’s” critically acclaimed second season as well as two ‘best of’ “Breaking Bad” marathons. The first marathon, on Monday, March 27th , will include select episodes featuring the character of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) followed by a second marathon on Monday, April 3rd featuring episodes with the villainous Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), who is set to make his first appearance in the new season of “Saul.” Season two of “Better Call Saul” will also become available for catch up on Netflix beginning Monday, March 27th .

BINGE-WORTHY INFORMATION:

Monday, March 27th

AMC will air a ‘Best of Saul Goodman’ marathon from 9:00am-3:30am ET.

Select episodes include:

Better Call Saul

4 Days Out

Mandala

Phoenix

ABQ

Caballo sin Nombre

One Minute

Kafkaesque

Abiquiu

Open House

Live Free or Die

Hazard Pay

Confessions

Rabid Dog

To’hajiilee

Granite State

“Better Call Saul” season two becomes available on Netflix.

Monday, April 3rd

AMC will air a ‘Best of Gus Fring’ marathon from 9:00am-2:10am ET.

Select episodes include:

Mandala

ABQ

No Más

I.F.T.

Más

Sunset

I See You

Half Measures

Full Measure

Box Cutter

Shotgun

Cornered

Salud

Crawl Space

End Times

Face Off

Monday, April 10th

AMC will air back to back episodes of “Better Call Saul” season two from 11:30am-10:00pm ET.

Season three of “Better Call Saul” premieres at 10pm ET.

Season three of “Better Call Saul” follows the twists and turns of Jimmy McGill’s devolution toward “Breaking Bad’s” Saul Goodman – Albuquerque’s most notorious criminal lawyer. Six years before he meets Walter White, Jimmy is a more or less law-abiding, small-time attorney hustling to champion his underdog clients, build his practice, and somehow make a name for himself. As the new season begins, the repercussions of Chuck’s scheme test Jimmy and Kim’s fledgling law practices and their romance as never before. This imminent existential threat presses Jimmy’s faltering moral compass to the limit. Meanwhile, Mike searches for a mysterious adversary who seems to know almost everything about his business. As the season progresses, new characters are introduced and backstories are further illuminated with meaningful nods to the “Breaking Bad” universe.

Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan helm season three alongside fellow executive producers Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, and Gennifer Hutchison. The second season of “Better Call Saul,” one of the highest rated dramas on cable, garnered seven Emmy® Award nominations and three Critics’ Choice Award nominations. The series has also been recognized with an AFI Award for TV Program of the Year, a Writers Guild Award, and numerous award nominations from the Writers Guild, Producers Guild, Golden Globes®, and Television Critics Association. Co-created by Gilligan and Gould, the series stars Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill as well as Jonathan Banks, Michael McKean, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, and Giancarlo Esposito.

