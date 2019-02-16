First Look: Buffy the Vampire Slayer #3!

Things are getting Spikier in the third issue of BOOM! Studios Buffy the Vampire Slayer comic.

Check out five pages from Buffy the Vampire Slayer #3 below. It will be available in print and digital on March 13th.

Your First Look at BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #3 From BOOM! Studios

“High school can be hell and no one knows that better than Buffy the Vampire Slayer, who returns to her teenage roots in a new comic book series from Boom! Studios”—The New York Times

“Whether you’re a new fan or old, reading through this debut feels like the first exciting step on a new adventure. Welcome back to the Hellmouth, Buffy. We’ve missed you.”—CBR

“There’s no doubt that Buffy and friends have found a great new home.”—IGN

LOS ANGELES, CA (February 15, 2019) – BOOM! Studios today unveiled a first look at BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #3, the highly anticipated next chapter of the all new BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER monthly comic book series, in partnership with 20th Century Fox Consumer Products.

Eisner Award-nominated writer Jordie Bellaire (Redlands) and Russ Manning Award-winning artist Dan Mora (Klaus, Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), along with series creator and story consultant Joss Whedon (the visionary writer/director behind Firefly, Marvel’s The Avengers, and more), continue to reimagine the groundbreaking pop culture phenomenon in BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #3.

This is Buffy Summers, who wants what every teenager wants: friends at her new school, decent grades, a cute crush, and to escape a destiny as the lone Slayer, hunting vampires and fighting Evil. But things get complicated when several magical power players enter the field, each with their own hidden and perhaps nefarious agenda, leaving Buffy to dive deeper into the dark, supernatural underbelly of Sunnydale in search of answers.

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #3 features a main cover by acclaimed Mondo illustrator Matthew Taylor, along with variant covers by artists Kevin Wada (She-Hulk), Matt Smith (Jim Henson’s Storyteller, Lake of Fire), and illustrator Scott Buoncristiano.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer premiered on the WB Network on March 10th, 1997. The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated series, which ran for seven seasons from 1997-2003, starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as “Buffy Summers.” Chosen to battle vampires, demons and other forces of darkness, Buffy was aided by her Watcher, Rupert Giles, and a circle of friends known as the “Scooby Gang.”

“Buffy packs a mean right hook and flying kick but not every threat goes down when you punch it in the face; it’s going to take the fledgling Scooby Gang working together to figure out just what’s going on and who’s pulling the strings.” said Jeanine Schaefer, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Fans will get to see if Team Slayer is ready to face a Big Bad in this issue, or if leveling up and coming to the attention of Team Vamp will end in dire consequences.”

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #3 is the latest release from BOOM! Studios’ eponymous imprint, home to a world-class group of licensed comic book series and ambitious original series, including Joss Whedon’s Firefly, Lev Grossman’s The Magicians, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Planet of the Apes, Abbott, Mech Cadet Yu, Grass Kings, and Klaus.

Print copies of BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #3 will be available for sale on March 13, 2019 exclusively at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and the BOOM! Studios app.

