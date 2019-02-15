Out of Control Teaser: Animal Kingdom: Season 4!

When the family business is crime, control is absolutely essential. Mama Smurf demands it.

The first teaser for TNT’s Animal Kingdom (below) suggests that at least one of her boys is out of control.

Season 4 of Animal Kingdom is coming soon.

Animal Kingdom: “Control” | TNT

About Animal Kingdom:

Animal Kingdom is an adrenaline-charged drama starring Emmy and Tony winner Ellen Barkin (Sea of Love, This Boy’s Life, Oceans 13) as the matriarch of a Southern California family whose excessive lifestyle is fueled by their criminal activities, with Scott Speedman (The Strangers, The Vow) as her second in command. Shawn Hatosy (Southland, Reckless), Ben Robson (Vikings, Dracula: The Dark Prince), Jake Weary (Pretty Little Liars, It Follows) and Finn Cole (Peaky Blinders, An Inspector Calls) also star.