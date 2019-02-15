The Last War Trailer: Into The Badlands: Season 4!

The eight episodes of fourth and final season of Into the Badlands (AMC, Mondays, 10/9C) will chronicle the war between The Blessed and The Cursed.

Into the Badlands: Season 4 will have a two-night premiere over Sunday, March 24th (following The Walking Dead) and Monday, March 25th in its regular timeslot.

For a taste of what lies ahead, check out the fourth season trailer below.

Into the Badlands: ‘The Last War’ Official Trailer | Returns March 24 at 10/9c

