First Look: BOOM Studios’ Firefly #1!

BOOM! Studios has released a five-page first look at Firefly #1, written Greg Pak and drawn by Dan McDaid.

It’s Situation Normal All Frakked Up aboard the Serenity.

Firefly #1 will be in comics shops on November 14th. Arriving in stores the same day, Firefly: Legacy Edition Book One collects previously released Serenity comics for the first time under one cover.

BOOM! Studios Unveils A New Look at FIREFLY #1

#MalCrushMonday -Joss Whedon’s Sci-Fi Epic Kicks Off Epic Event Story in November 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA (October 15, 2018) – #MalCrushMonday returned as BOOM! Studios today unveiled a new look at FIREFLY #1, arriving in comic book shops on November 14th and bringing the iconic worldwide pop culture phenomenon back to comic books in partnership with 20th Century Fox Consumer Products.

Now get your new look inside FIREFLY #1, the all-new series revealing the secret Firefly history that fans have demanded for years! New York Times best-selling writer Greg Pak (World War Hulk, Mech Cadet Yu) and artist Dan McDaid (Judge Dredd), along with series creator & story consultant Joss Whedon (the visionary writer/director behind Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Marvel’s The Avengers and more), tell the definitive story of the Unification War, the intergalactic civil war that divided friend and family alike.

“Mal has always been classified as a lovable rogue,” said Jeanine Schaefer, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. “But in revealing his past, we’re able to really dissect that, to accept him at his worst as well as his best. Greg and Dan are crafting a story that really springs out of what made the show great: that these characters are complex and flawed, and that their faults make them as much of who they are as their strengths. The war wasn’t kind to Mal, but neither was he kind in it, and it’s going to inform how his crew — and the reader — see him.”

Created by Whedon and set 500 years in the future in the wake of a universal civil war, FIREFLY centers on the crew of Serenity, a small transport spaceship that doesn’t have a planet to call home. Captain Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds, a defeated soldier who opposed the unification of the planets by the totalitarian governed Alliance, will undertake any job — legal or not — to stay afloat and keep his crew fed. Thrust together by necessity but staying together out of loyalty, these disparate men and women are seeking adventure and the good life, but face constant challenges on the new frontier, such as avoiding capture by the Alliance, and evading the dangers you find on the fringes of the universe.

Mal thought he could outrun his past, but when a simple mission goes wrong, he’s forced to confront it in the form of the Unificators, mercenaries deputized to hunt down war criminals…and they’ve got Mal and Zoe at the top of their list! War can make villains of even the best men, and Mal’s quest for redemption will put him at odds with his own crew, forcing him to make a choice: fix the past or fight for the future.

FIREFLY #1 is available exclusively in comic shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) on November 14, 2018. This issues features covers from artists Lee Garbett (Skyward), Jock (Batman), Bill Sienkiewicz (Daredevil), Joe Quinones (America), the map of the ‘Verse, and the Blank Sketch Variant.

Arriving in stores the same day, FIREFLY: LEGACY EDITION BOOK ONE collects previously released Serenity comics for the first time under one cover in a new value-priced format as Mal & the crew ride again in these official sequels to the critically acclaimed Firefly television series and Serenity film.

And no fan can miss the limited edition FIREFLY BIG DAMN HEROES BOX, on sale November 21st and including:

All 8 of the original, unsigned FIREFLY #1 covers

A BOX SET EXCLUSIVE variant from Tula Lotay (Supreme: Blue Rose)

Firefly Legacy Edition Book One, with a BOX SET EXCLUSIVE variant cover from Rahzzah (Luke Cage)

And a BOX SET EXCLUSIVE Firefly print from Dylan Todd, some of which will be signed by Joss Whedon (and awarded via a special golden ticket)

FIREFLY is the latest release from BOOM! Studios’ eponymous imprint, home to a world-class group of licensed comic book series and ambitious original series, including Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Planet of the Apes, Abbott, Victor LaValle’s Destroyer, Mech Cadet Yu, Grass Kings, and Klaus.

For continuing news on FIREFLY and more from BOOM! Studios, stay tuned to www.boom-studios.com and follow @boomstudios on Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...