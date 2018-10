Netflix has released a featurette focusing on Wilson Fisk, The Kingpin of Crime – and his vow to destroy Daredevil and everyone he loves.

Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3 premieres globally on Friday, October 19th.

Wilson Fisk is back, and has his sights set on destroying Daredevil once and for all. Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Erik Oleson (Marvel’s Daredevil Season 3 Showrunner) give an inside look at this iconic villain’s return.

Watch Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix here.

Like this: Like Loading...