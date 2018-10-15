A cold war and the closing of the door between Earths leave both Howards in extreme situations. Howard Prime takes on his other’s life: going to his job, living in his home… with his wife. Howard Alpha is locked in a mysterious black site known as Echo, cut off from everyone he knows.

Counterpart: Season 2 will premiere day and date on Starz in the U.S., the UK and Germany (exclusively on STARZPLAY via Prime Video Channels in the UK and Germany) on December 9th (9/8C).

STARZ ANNOUNCES SEASON TWO WORLDWIDE PREMIERE DATE FOR “COUNTERPART” ON SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9 AT 9PM WITH OFFICIAL TRAILER AND KEYART

The Critically-Acclaimed Espionage Thriller Starring

Academy Award®-Winner J.K. Simmons will Air Day And Date on STARZPLAY in UK and Germany

Santa Monica, Calif., – October 15, 2018 – Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), today released the official Season Two trailer of “Counterpart,” offering a first look into the much-anticipated second season which will return on Sunday, December 9 at 9PM ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S. and exclusively on STARZPLAY via Prime Video Channels in the UK and Germany.

After a critically acclaimed season one, which garnered a 100% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, “Counterpart” is back for a 10-episode second season featuring new series regular Betty Gabriel (Get Out, “Westworld”) as “Naya Temple” as well as Emmy®-winning actor James Cromwell (“American Horror Story: Asylum,” “Six Feet Under”) appearing in a recurring role as “Yanek.”

At The Office of Interchange, those who have high enough access safeguard a crossing into a parallel dimension not unlike our own. And if their world is like ours, who are we over there? Are we better? Are we different? Season Two finds Howard (J.K. Simmons) and his counterpart living out these questions. With the Crossing closed and each of them stranded in the other’s world, they have to adapt for survival. Howard Prime takes on his other’s life: going to his job, living in his home… with his wife. Howard Alpha is locked in a mysterious black site known as Echo, cut off from everyone he knows. As a cold war escalates between worlds deepening a fickle divide, both men find themselves growing increasingly like their other.

Joining Simmons in Season Two are series regulars Olivia Williams (The Sixth Sense, Hyde Park on Hudson, “Manhattan”), Harry Lloyd (The Theory of Everything, Jane Eyre, “Manhattan’), Nicholas Pinnock (Captain America: The First Avenger, “Marcella”), Nazanin Boniadi (“Homeland,” Ben-Hur, Hotel Mumbai) and Sara Serraiocco (Salvo, Cloro, Worldly Girl).

MRC serves as the studio for the series that is distributed by Sony Pictures Television. “Counterpart” was created by Justin Marks (The Jungle Book) who also serves as executive producer and who will make his directorial debut on the series this season. “Counterpart” is also executive produced by Gary Gilbert (La La Land) with Gilbert Films, Jordan Horowitz (La La Land), Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game), as well as Keith Redmon (The Revenant) and Bard Dorros (Spotlight) with Anonymous Content.

Visit the official “Counterpart” Facebook Page, and follow @Counterpart_STZ on Twitter and @counterpart_stz on Instagram. Join the conversation with #Counterpart and #STARZ.

Like this: Like Loading...