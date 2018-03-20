First Look at Syfy’s Nightflyers – ‘Just F*c*ing Awesome!’

George R.R. Martin has described Nightflyers as ‘a haunted house on a spaceship’ and ‘Psycho in space.’

Syfy has just released a video first look at the upcoming series – wherein one member of the production teamed, asked to sum up the show in three words, provides the quote for our headline.

SYFY REVEALS ‘NIGHTFLYERS’ OFFICIAL FIRST LOOK

From Universal Cable Productions, The Series Is Based On George R.R. Martin’s Novella

NIGHTFLYERS follows eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system aboard The Nightflyer – a ship with a small tightknit crew and a reclusive captain – in the hope of making contact with alien life. But when terrifying and violent events begin to take place they start to question each other – and surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought.

Eoin Macken (“The Night Shift”) is set to star as Karl D’Branin alongside Sam Strike (“EastEnders”) as Thale, Maya Eshet (“Teen Wolf”) as Lommie, Angus Sampson (“Fargo”) as Rowan, Jodie Turner-Smith (“The Last Ship”) as Melantha Jhirl, Gretchen Mol (“Boardwalk Empire”) as Agatha, David Ajala (“Fast & Furious 6”) as Roy Eris, and Brían F. O’Byrne (“Million Dollar Baby”) as Auggie.

