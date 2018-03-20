45 Years After The Exorcist Trailer: The Devil and Father Amorth!

Forty-five years after the release of his horror classic The Exorcist, William Friedkin meets Father Gabriele Amorth, official exorcist of the Diocese of Rome, and is invited to witness one of his ‘house calls.’

The Devil and Father Amorth opens on April 20th.

THE DEVIL AND FATHER AMORTH

A Documentary By William Friedkin

In his latest, William Friedkin returns not only to his documentary roots but to the subject of one of his most towering works, 1973’s The Exorcist. Friedkin, a legendary raconteur, leads a tour that moves from the infamous Exorcist steps in Georgetown to Italy, where he meets with the 91-year-old Father Gabriele Amorth, official exorcist of the Diocese of Rome, and accompanies Amorth on one of his harrowing house calls. A sprightly, at times gonzo-style, investigation into the long history of demonic lore, and a one-of-a-kind insight into the persistence of medieval belief in the supposedly modern world.

