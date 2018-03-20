Heartwarming Trailer: Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? is a reminder that good people can be influential in all the right ways when they choose to act.

This documentary about Fred Rogers and his children’s show, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood will be in theaters on June 8th.

Watch the official trailer for Morgan Neville’s new movie, Won’t You Be My Neighbor? #MrRogersMovie

From Academy Award® -winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom), Won’t You Be My Neighbor? takes an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers. A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children with compassion and limitless imagination.

http://mrrogersmovie.com

https://www.facebook.com/mrrogersmovie

https://twitter.com/mrrogersmovie

https://www.instagram.com/mrrogersmovie

