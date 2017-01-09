Eventually… Trailer: The Good Fight!

The Good Fight has its first trailer… and it’s a doozy!

In the new series, an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell, while simultaneously wiping out her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart’s savings. Forced out of Lockhart & Lee, they join Lucca Quinn at one of Chicago’s preeminent law firms.

The good fight premieres on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8:00 PM, ET on-demand on CBS All Access, the CBS Television Network’s digital subscription video-on demand and live streaming service. In addition, a special broadcast of the premiere episode will air on the CBS Television Network that same night, Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT. Check out the new trailer after the break.

The series, from “The Good Wife” creators Robert and Michelle King, stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Delroy Lindo, Erica Tazel, Sarah Steele and Justin Bartha.

THE GOOD FIGHT premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8:00 PM, ET on-demand on CBS All Access, the CBS Television Network’s digital subscription video-on demand and live streaming service. In addition, a special broadcast of the premiere episode will air on the CBS Television Network that same night, Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT.

CBS All Access will also offer subscribers the second episode of THE GOOD FIGHT on-demand that same night. After premiere night, all new episodes will be available weekly on Sundays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

