Kind of Intense Teasers: Santa Clarita Diet!

New diets are tough…some are killers. Sheila (played by Drew Barrymore) shared her story during last night’s Golden Globe’s and now you can hear her husband Joel’s (played by Timothy Olyphant) “endorsement” after the break.

Santa Clarita Diet – available only on Netflix beginning February 3rd.

Series Description:

In Santa Clarita Diet, Joel (Timothy Olyphant, Justified) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore, Blended) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction…but in a good way.

Santa Clarita Diet stars Drew Barrymore as Sheila Hammond, Timothy Olyphant as Joel Hammond, Liv Hewson as Abby Hammond and Skylar Gisondo as Eric Bemis.

Showrunner Victor Fresco, Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Katsky, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell are executive producers on the series. Nancy Juvonen is a producer.

Santa Clarita Diet is a Netflix production and is available globally ONLY on Netflix on February 3, 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...