Roman J. Israel, Esq. is a dramatic thriller set in the underbelly of the overburdened Los Angeles criminal court system. Denzel Washington stars as a driven, idealistic defense attorney whose life is upended when a turbulent series of events challenge the activism that has defined his career.

Roman J. Israel Esq. will be in theaters on November 3rd.

Written & Directed By: Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler)

Cast: Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell

