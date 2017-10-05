iHeart Radio JingleBall 2017 Tour Announced

Yes, I’m a JingleBaller! It’s my favorite tour of the year. What’s not to like? You get a chance to see all the hot touring acts in one night for less than $250. Usually I have no idea who most of these folks are, but I get crash course in pop music. The show flows well and usually there are only a couple of acts that I end up not liking. The lineup hasn’t been announced, but I’m always up for more Demi, Miley and DNCE. The Capitol One Presale is Oct 11 and artist line up announced Oct 10.

iHeartMedia will once again celebrate the holiday season across the nation with its annual “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017 Presented by Capital One®.” The season’s most iconic music event captures the holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app, with performances by some of the year’s biggest recording artists. The full artist line-up will be announced on October 10. In advance, iHeartMedia and Capital One are excited to announce that Liam Payne and Camila Cabello will perform at select stops throughout the tour. For the third straight year, Capital One will be the national presenting sponsor for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. As part of this sponsorship, Capital One cardholders will be the first to get exclusive access to high demand tickets through a special iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale in each city.

Like this: Like Loading...