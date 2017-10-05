Yoyo Joins S.H.I.E.L.D. Full Time!

Marvel Television announced today that Natalia Cordova-Buckley has been promoted to series regular for the fifth season of the ABC series Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

‘MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.’ STAR NATALIA CORDOVA-BUCKLEY UPPED TO SERIES REGULAR FOR SEASON FIVE OF HIT SERIES

A fan favorite, the Latina actress joined the cast in the third season of the hit series as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez, a Colombian citizen who underwent Terrigenesis during the Inhumans Outbreak, where she gained the ability to travel at superhuman speed for the length of a single heartbeat before snapping back into her original place.

“Natalia is a powerhouse in her work and in her daily life, and she has imbued one of our favorite characters with her natural strength and humor. Natalia was instantly a part of the S.H.I.E.L.D. family the first day she walked onto set, and we’re happy she’s now an official member of the S.H.I.E.L.D. team,” said executive producers Jed Whedon, Maurissa Tancharoen and Jeffrey Bell.

Cordova-Buckley also reprised the role of “Yo-Yo” as the lead character in the digital series “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D: Slingshot,” which received two 2017 Webby Award wins including Best Film & Video: Drama: Long Form or Series and People’s Voice Award and was also most recently nominated for a 2017 Emmy® Award for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Henry Simmons as Agent Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie and Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez.

The series was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” returns to ABC this winter.

