Dark Horse to Expand on Stranger Things Universe!

Dark Horse and Netflix have announced a strange new partnership that will allow the publisher to expand on the hit Netflix show’s universe with a multi-year publishing line.

The first title from the new line will be a four-issue series that ‘follows Will Byers as he enters a dimension of decay and destruction where he must use his wits and resolve to dodge the pursuit of the Demogorgon and escape the Upside Down.’

Written by Jody Hauser – with art by Stefan Martino and Keith Champagne – Stranger Things #1 will be in store in September.

“STRANGER THINGS” COMES TO DARK HORSE

Dark Horse and Netflix Join Forces for Publishing Program

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (June 18, 2018)—Dark Horse and Netflix are excited to announce a strange, new partnership of a multi-year publishing line based on the hit Netflix Original series, Stranger Things! Set to debut in September 2018, the officially licensed publishing program will give fans of the beloved show an opportunity to explore the mysterious world of Hawkins, Indiana. Dark Horse will publish a line of comics and young adult graphic novels expanding the world of Hawkins and its many inhabitants.

“Dark Horse is known for championing stories and storytellers,” explained Dark Horse President and Founder Mike Richardson. “We are so excited to work with Netflix to bring the world of Stranger Things to comics.”

Award-winning writer Jody Houser (Faith, Orphan Black, Mother Panic), penciller Stefano Martino (Legs Weaver, Nathan Never), inker Keith Champagne (JSA, Superboy), colorist Lauren Affe (Rebels, Five Ghosts), and letterer Nate Piekos (Briggs Land, Green Arrow) unite to bring the nostalgia igniting of the Netflix original series to comic shelves in the first installment of Dark Horse’s publishing program.

Stranger Things #1 (of 4-issues) follows Will Byers as he enters a dimension of decay and destruction where he must use his wits and resolve to dodge the pursuit of the Demogorgon and escape the Upside Down. Stranger Things #1 features a cover by artist Aleksi Briclot (New Avengers, Maskemane) with three variant covers from Rafael Albuquerque (American Vampire, Blue Beetle), visual artist Kyle Lambert, and a photo-variant cover designed by Patrick Satterfield and Netflix.

Stranger Things #1 goes on sale September 26, 2018, and is available for preorder at your local comic shop. Dark Horse will release more information about the publishing program in the coming months.

