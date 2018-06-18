Not Even Religious Trailer: Next of Kin!

When Mona Shirani’s brother is murdered while working for a medical charity overseas, buried family secrets come to light, Mona is drawn into a tangle of betrayal, conspiracy and murder.

Sundance Now premieres all six episodes of Next of Kin on Thursday, June 21st.

SUNDANCE NOW’S GRIPPING NEW INTERNATIONAL THRILLER “NEXT OF KIN,” MAKES ITS U.S. DEBUT THURSDAY, JUNE 21ST

All Six Episodes of the Archie Punjabi and Jack Davenport Led Series Available to Binge All At Once

Sundance Now, AMC Networks’ premium video streaming service will launch “Next Of Kin,” a gripping and timely international thriller, on Thursday, June 21st. All episodes of the six-part drama, shown for the first time in the US, star Primetime Emmy® Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) and Jack Davenport (Pirates of the Caribbean, White Famous) and will be available to binge at once.

“Next Of Kin” follows whip-smart General Practitioner Mona Shirani (Panjabi) who lives a charmed life at the heart of a loving family in London. Unfortunately, she is left grief-stricken when her beloved brother is brutally murdered while working for a medical charity overseas. As the death brings buried family secrets to light, Mona is drawn into a tangle of betrayal, conspiracy and murder. One way or another, she must find a way to protect herself, her family and her career as they are all put at risk.

Alongside Archie Panjabi and Jack Davenport, the drama series stars Shabana Azmi (24), Navin Chowdhry (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The End of the F***ing World), Farzana Dua Elahe (The Hundred-Foot Journey, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Into the Badlands, A.D. The Bible Continues,), and Viveik Kalra (Blinded by the Light)

“Next Of Kin” is created and written by Paul Rutman (Indian Summers, Vera) and Natasha Narayan. The series is directed by Justin Chadwick (Mandela, Tulip Fever, The Other Boleyn Girl). It is produced by Mammoth Screen for ITV in the UK and available in the US exclusively on Sundance Now. Mammoth Screen is part of ITV Studios.

‘Next of Kin’ is distributed worldwide by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

Like this: Like Loading...