We all know James Bond – 007, England’s suave, debonair and deadly secret agent. What we don’t know is how he came to be the go-to guy for British espionage.

James Bond Origin will change that.

Dynamite Entertainment and Ian Fleming Productions Ltd. have announced that James Bond Origin #1 – from the team of Jeff Parker, Bob Q and Simon Bowland – will be available in stores and the usual digital sources in September.

Dynamite Entertainment Delivers All-New James Bond Origin Story

Jeff Parker Pens New Series With Artwork by Bob Q Revealing James Bond’s World War II History

June 19, 2018, Mt. Laurel, NJ: Dynamite Entertainment and Ian Fleming Publications Ltd. are pleased to announce this fall’s biggest series in James Bond Origin! Author Jeff Parker (Suicide Squad, Future Quest, Thunderbolts, Batman ‘66) and artist Bob Q (The Green Hornet) will kick off the ongoing definitive account of James Bond’s exploits during World War II!

Hitting stands in September, James Bond Origin takes readers back to March 1941. Seventeen-year-old James Bond is a restless student in Scotland, an orphan, eager to strike out and make his mark on the world. But a visit by an old family friend coincides with The Clydebank Blitz, the most devastating German attack on Scotland during the War! James will fight through hell to survive, coming out the other side determined to make a difference.

“It’s a weighty challenge to reverse-engineer this icon into a young man on a life’s journey of danger, but Nate Cosby paired me up with Bob Q, who not only brings the gravitas of war in 1941 Europe but nails the promising hero in his youth,” stated writer Jeff Parker. “James doesn’t have the vast experience of a double-O agent yet, but he’s tenacious and a lightning-quick study. Bob and I work to show the full force of Bond’s spirit.”

In 2014, Dynamite Entertainment made headlines across the comics industry and beyond with the news that the New Jersey publisher had secured the license from Ian Fleming Publications Ltd to produce the first James Bond comics in 20 years. The first series, Vargr, written by Transmetropolitan writer Warren Ellis and artist Jason Masters, launched the following year to widespread critical acclaim and was a breakout success in the comics specialty market.

“James Bond has consistently been one of our strongest brands, both in talent and in history,” said Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher. “It’s all been a culmination to get to tell this story in comics.”

The debut issue of James Bond Origin features a wide selection of cover variants, providing fans and retailers with the freedom of choice! The cover artwork features the talents of John Cassaday (The Lone Ranger), David Mack (Kabuki), Kev Walker (Thunderbolts), Gene Ha (Top 10), Ibrahim Moustafa (High Crimes) and Bob Q. & Jordan Boyd (The Green Hornet ’66 Meets The Spirit), respectively.

Dynamite is offering comic store retailers the opportunity to put their store name on a James Bond Origin #1 to promote the launch of this long-awaited series. This “shared retailer exclusive” will receive the cover art by Bob Q., plus the store logo on the cover! Additionally, a limited variant in “Black & White,” “Virgin Art,” and “Blood Red Line Art” formats are also available as retailer incentives for comic shops that support the launch issue by achieving stocking thresholds.

James Bond Origin #1 will be solicited in Diamond Comic Distributors’ July 2018 Previews catalog, the premier source of merchandise for the comic book specialty market, and slated for release in September 2018. Comic book fans are encouraged to reserve copies of James Bond Origin #1 with their local comic book retailers. James Bond Origin #1 will also be available for individual customer purchase through digital platforms courtesy of Comixology, Kindle, iBooks, Google Play, Dynamite Digital, iVerse, Madefire, and Dark Horse Digital.

