Dark Horse Partners with Nintendo For ARMS® Graphic Novels!

Dark Horse has partnered with Nintendo to publish a series of graphic novels based on ARMS®, a fighting game exclusive to Nintendo Switch®.

The first ARMS® graphic novel will be in stores in Fall 2018.

DARK HORSE PACKS A PUNCH WITH NEW “ARMS” GRAPHIC NOVELS

Partner with Nintendo to Release Series of Graphic Novels in 2018

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (October 05, 2017)—Earlier this year, Nintendo released ARMS™, a fighting game exclusive to Nintendo Switch™. Today, ahead of New York Comic Con and The Nintendo World Championships 2017, Dark Horse is excited to announce a new publishing program for the energetic and strategic fighting game.

The latest installment in Dark Horse and Nintendo’s partnership, ARMS is preceded by The Legend of Zelda™: Hyrule Historia, The Legend of Zelda™: Art & Artifacts, The Art of Fire Emblem Awakening, and The Art of Splatoon™.

ARMS™ is a revolutionary fighting experience for all ages and skill levels. Utilizing Joy-Con™ motion controls, players can throw punches and guide them midflight to hit agile fighters, avoid incoming attacks with dashes, or trampoline high into the air to rain down fists from above. Players can select from a colorful cast of fighting champions and try to win the coveted championship belt in the ARMS Grand Prix.

