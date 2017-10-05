Ash vs. Evil Dead: Season Three Gets Premiere Date!

So, Ash has a daughter! Imagine that!

Season three of Ash vs. Evil Dead finds Ash celebrated as a hero in his hometown – but when Kelly sees a televised massacre with Ruby’s fingerprints all over it, it’s apparent that evil isn’t done with Ash, Kelly and Pablo!

Ash vs. Evil Dead returns to Starz on Sunday, February 25, 2018 (9/8C).

STARZ SERVES UP ANOTHER ASH-KICKING DOSE OF “ASH VS EVIL DEAD,” SEASON THREE TO PREMIERE FEBRUARY 25

Starz Releases Official Season Three Teaser Key Art

Beverly Hills, Calif. – October 4, 2017 – Grab your chainsaws and watch out for Deadites because the grooviest show on TV returns in all its Ash-kicking splendor with more grisly battles, ghoulish banter and more blood-drenched fun than ever. The highly anticipated 10-episode third season of STARZ Original horror-comedy series “Ash vs Evil Dead” will premiere on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 9PM ET/PT.

The wickedly gore-filled series stars Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams, the chainsaw-wielding anti-hero tasked with saving the world from evil; Lucy Lawless as Ruby, the unpredictable foe and occasional ally who has strong ties to the origin of the “Necronomicon;” Ray Santiago plays Pablo Simon Bolivar, Ash’s loyal sidekick and eternal optimist; and Dana DeLorenzo returns as Kelly Maxwell, orphaned in Season One and ready to kick some evil ass. The upcoming season also finds Ash discovering his long lost daughter, Brandy Barr, played by newcomer Arielle Carver-O’Neill (“House Husbands,” “Suburbs,” “Conspiracy 365”).

The third season finds Ash’s status in Elk Grove, Michigan has changed from murderous urban legend to humanity-saving hometown hero. When Kelly witnesses a televised massacre with Ruby’s fingerprints all over it, she returns with a new friend to warn Ash and Pablo that evil isn’t done with them yet. Blood is thicker than water in the battle of good vs Evil Dead!

The Evil Dead original filmmakers Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and Bruce Campbell serve as executive producers on Season Three along with Ivan Raimi and Rick Jacobson. Mark Verheiden serves as Showrunner with Producer Moira Grant.

New and long-time Evil Dead fans can catch up on Seasons One and Two of the STARZ Original series “Ash vs Evil Dead” on the STARZ app.

For more information on “Ash vs Evil Dead” and access to press materials and show assets, please visit the new STARZ Media Room, compatible with iPad devices: https://mediaroom.starz.com/

And visit the official Ash Facebook Page and follow @AshvsEvilDead on Twitter and Instagram. Join the conversation with #AshvsEvilDead and #STARZ.

Website: https://www.starz.com/series/ashvsevildead/episodes

