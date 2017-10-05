Hard to Adapt Trailer: Flesh and Blood!

A man fights it hard to find work after serving time in prison, but it’s even harder for him to go home again in Mark Webber’s new film, Flesh and Blood.

Flesh and Blood opens in Los Angeles on October 27th and in New York City on November 10th.

FLESH AND BLOOD

A Film By Mark Webber

Starring Mark Webber, Madeline Brewer, Guillermo Santos & Cheri Honkala, Webber’s real life mother and the Green Party’s nominee for Vice President in the 2012 U.S. election

SXSW 2017 | OFFICIAL SELECTION –

“Quietly searing…Webber harnesses the natural dynamics of offscreen bonds, however strong or frayed they may be.” – The Hollywood Reporter

“Commingling elements of fiction and documentary is the trickiest kind of creative alchemy – a challenge FLESH AND BLOOD rises to with results that are consistently interesting.” – Variety

Based on a real family, FLESH AND BLOOD blurs the line between narrative and documentary, with characters played by their real life counterparts. Writer and director Mark Webber (GREEN ROOM, THE END OF LOVE) stars as a man who has just been released from prison and returns home to his impoverished neighborhood in Philadelphia. Mark attempts to rebuild his life and reintegrate into the community, but he struggles with staying sober, forging a bond with his half-brother Guillermo, and mending a strained relationship with his mother, who is played by Cheri Honkala, Webber’s real life mother and the Green Party’s nominee for Vice President in the 2012 U.S. election. Hoping to move beyond the mistakes of his past, Mark seeks out his estranged, real-life father, who he meets for the first time in over 30 years. Will Mark’s life remain defined by his own flesh and blood?

