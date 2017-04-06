Critically Lauded German Comedy Toni Erdmann Arrives On Home Video!

In the acclaimed German comedy Toni Erdman Peter Simonischek (October November) and Sandra Hüller (Requiem) star as a somewhat eccentric father and daughter trying to rebuild their estranged relationship.

TORONTO, On. (April 6, 2017) – TONI ERDMANN, a nominee for the Academy Award® for Best Foreign Language Film and the winner of 5 European Film Awards, including Best Picture, arrives on Blu-ray™, DVD & Digital on April 11 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Canada. A critical and audience favourite, TONI ERDMANN is directed by Maren Ade (Everyone Else) and features strong performances by Peter Simonischek (October November) and Sandra Hüller (Requiem) as a somewhat eccentric father and daughter trying to rebuild their estranged relationship. TONI ERDMANN won the FIPRESCI Prize at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and was named “Best Film of the Year” from a host of international publications including Sight and Sound , Cahiers du Cinéma and Film Comment . TONI ERDMANN was an official selection at the 2016 Toronto International, Telluride and New York Film Festivals.

Special features on TONI ERDMANN include an AFI Fest Q&A with actors Peter Simonischek, Sandra Hüller and Ingrid Bisu and producer Janine Jackowski as well as a commentary track with Simonischek, Hüller and Jackowski.

Synopsis

Winfried rarely sees Ines since she left for a high-powered corporate job. So when he drops by to visit, the two quickly find themselves at odds as his quirky antics clash with her slick lifestyle. Determined to be part of her world, Winfried reappears as alter ego “Toni Erdmann,” an outrageous life coach who turns his daughter’s career plans upside-down. In the course of all the madness, the two discover that maybe they have more in common than they imagined.

TONI ERDMANN is written and directed by Maren Ade. Produced by Ade, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski and Michael Merkt. The film stars Peter Simonischek and Sandra Hüller.

Special Features:

Commentary with actors Peter Simonischek and Sandra Hüller and producer Janine Jackowski

AFI Fest Q&A with actors Peter Simonischek, Sandra Hüller and Ingrid Bisu and producer Janine Jackowski

TONI ERDMANN has a running time of 162 minutes. It is rated R for strong sexual content, graphic nudity, language and brief drug use. The film is in German, English and Romanian with English subtitles.

