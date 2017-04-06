Boruto, Yuh-Gi-Oh! Lead VIZ Media’s April Manga Releases!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Yuh-go-oh! Arc-V, The Water Dragon’s Bride, the digital exclusive élDLIVE and a new Tokyo Ghoul are VIZ Media’s big premieres for April.

VIZ Media continues to celebrate the spring reading season with a brand new digital manga update for April that features the launch of several notable new series as well as updates to scores of popular continuing titles.

This month, new series debuts include BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which introduces the son of the world’s most famous ninja, Naruto. Can Boruto follow in his legendary father’s footsteps?

Additional April debuts include YU-GI-OH! ARC-V, new shojo series, THE WATER DRAGON’S BRIDE, the digital exclusive debut of élDLIVE and TOKYO GHOUL: PAST, the latest novel based on the popular horror manga.

Readers are also invited to take advantage of special digital pricing on the entire library of titles from the Shonen Jump imprint. Don’t miss out on this massive digital sale, available now!

April Shonen Jump Digital Manga Promotion

Shonen Jump Digital Manga Sale

Kick off April with special pricing on the entire catalogue of Shonen Jump manga series. All volumes of Shonen Jump series will be on sale for only $4.99 per volume. Available through April 10th across all digital platforms.

Check VIZ.com each week throughout the rest of April for additional manga titles to be featured in this month’s digital sales!

WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP Free Chapters

Explore a wide range of acclaimed manga series currently featured in the world’s most popular manga magazine, WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP. For a limited time only, enjoy all free chapters of MY HERO ACADEMIA from volume’s 1-3 of the series! Free Chapters for a variety of popular WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP series are available at: VIZ.com/ShonenJump/chapters/all.

Free chapters are available now for the following series:

ASTRA LOST IN SPACE



BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS



DRAGON BALL SUPER



élDLIVE



MY HERO ACADEMIA



RUROUNI KENSHIN



THE PROMISED NEVERLAND



And more!

Digital manga updates for April include new volumes for 18 continuing VIZ Media series. Notable new releases this month include the latest volumes for 7THGARDEN (Vol. 4), ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM (Vol. 15), BLACK CLOVER (Vol. 6), THE CHILDREN NOWADAYS (Vol. 3), FOOD WARS! (Vol. 17), HAIKYU!! (Vol. 10), KUROKO’S BASKETBALL (Vol. 5) and TWIN STAR EXORCISTS (Vol. 8). New additions to ongoing shojo series include THE DEMON PRINCE OF MOMOCHI HOUSE (Vol. 8), HONEY SO SWEET (Vol. 6), SO CUTE IT HURTS!! (Vol. 12), and YONA OF THE DAWN (Vol. 5).

