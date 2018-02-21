Conversation Starting 13 Reasons Why Comes To Home Video!

13 Reasons Why, the Netflix Original that took a deep dive into teen suicide – its causes and effects – is coming to DVD on April 3rd.

The DVD set includes the first season of 13 Reasons Why plus the Beyond the Reasons special, as well as six new featurettes.

THE GROUNDBREAKING SERIES THAT TOUCHED MILLIONS AND SPARKED CONVERSATIONS AROUND THE WORLD

Critically Acclaimed Drama Arrives on DVD April 3, 2018

with Over an Hour of Additional Content, Including New-to-DVD Features

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – “Engrossing and provocative” (April Wolfe, L.A. Weekly) and “sensitive, surprising…and, most important, unblinking” (Matthew Gilbert, Boston Globe), the groundbreaking adaptation “13 REASONS WHY” Season One arrives on DVD April 3, 2018 from Paramount Home Media Distribution.

Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) returns home from high school to discover a box of cassette tapes, recorded by Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), his classmate and secret crush, who died by suicide only two weeks before. Hannah’s tapes reveal the 13 reasons that led to her untimely death, and the people she felt were responsible. This begins an emotional journey of suspense and heartbreak to uncover the mystery behind Hannah’s tragic end. Based on the best-selling mystery by author Jay Asher and executive produced by Oscar® winner Tom McCarthy (Best Original Screenplay, Spotlight, 2015), Pulitzer Prize® winner Brian Yorkey, Selena Gomez, Kristel Laiblin, Mandy Teefey, and Anonymous Content’s Steven Golin, Joy Gorman Wettels and Michael Sugar, this powerful drama also features Kate Walsh, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe and Brandon Flynn.

Named one of the top 15 pop culture moments that defined 2017 by USA Today, “13 REASONS WHY” inspired more than 11 million tweets, becoming one of the top 10 most-tweeted about television shows and Google’s most-searched show of the year. Season Two will debut on Netflix in 2018.

The “13 REASONS WHY” Season One 4-DVD set includes all 13 episodes, plus the “Beyond the Reasons” special, and new-to-DVD character featurettes, actor interviews, and more.

“13 REASONS WHY” Season One DVD

The four-disc DVD set is presented in 16×9 widescreen with English 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description with English and English SDH subtitles. The set includes all 13 episodes, as well as the following:

· Hannah & Clay: An Unfinished Love Story

· Justin Foley: Not Your Typical Jock

· Discovering Jessica Davis

· Bringing the Book to Life

· 13 Things About Me: Dylan Minnette

· 13 Things About Me: Justin Prentice

· Beyond the Reasons

These episodes contain scenes that some viewers may find disturbing and/or may not be suitable for younger audiences, including graphic depictions of violence and suicide. Viewer discretion is advised. If you or anyone you know need help finding support and crisis resources, go to 13reasonswhy.info for more information.

“13 REASONS WHY” is a Paramount Television production.

