VIZ Media Plans March Debut for The Young Master’s Revenge!

When Leo was a young boy, he had his pride torn to shreds by Tenma, a girl from a wealthy background who was always getting him into trouble. Now, years after his father’s successful clothing business has made him the heir to a fortune, he searches out Tenma to enact a dastardly plan – he’ll get his revenge by making her fall in love with him!

What could possibly go wrong?

The Young Master’s Revenge will be available in print or digital on March 3rd.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF THE SHOJO MANGA SERIES THE YOUNG MASTER’S REVENGE

Plans For Revenge Go Awry In This Romantic Comedy From The Creator Of METEOR PRINCE

San Francisco, CA, February 21, 2018 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, delivers the print and digital release of THE YOUNG MASTER’S REVENGE on March 6th.

The series, by creator Meca Tanaka, is rated ‘T’ for Teens and will be published under the SHOJO BEAT imprint. Meca Tanaka is also the creator of the acclaimed shojo manga series METEOR PRINCE (also published by VIZ Media).

Volume 1 of THE YOUNG MASTER’S REVENGE carries a print MSRP of $9.99 U.S. / $12.99 CAN. The series also launches digitally via viz.com and the VIZ Manga App, as well as from the Nook, Kobo, Kindle, iBooks, comiXology, and Google Play stores. Future volumes will be published by VIZ Media on a quarterly basis.

In THE YOUNG MASTER’S REVENGE, when Leo was a young boy, he had his pride torn to shreds by Tenma, a girl from a wealthy background who was always getting him into trouble. Now, years after his father’s successful clothing business has made him the heir to a fortune, he searches out Tenma to enact a dastardly plan – he’ll get his revenge by making her fall in love with him!

“The creator of METEOR PRINCE returns with a new shojo manga from the perspective of the hero,” says Nancy Thistlethwaite, Senior Editor. “What begins as Leo’s revenge becomes a voyage of self-discovery and endearing love.”

Creator Meca Tanaka made her professional manga debut in 1998. Her previous notable works include Omukae Desu, Tennen Pearl Pink (Pearl Pink) and Kiss Yori mo Hayaku (Faster than a Kiss). Her series METEOR PRINCE is published by VIZ Media.

For additional information on THE YOUNG MASTER’S REVENGE and other manga series published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

Like this: Like Loading...