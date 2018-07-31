BOOM! Studios has unveiled a second variant cover (below) – by renowned artist J.G. Jones (Final Crisis) – for the premiere issue of its upcoming Firefly series by Greg Pak and Dan McDaid.

The series tells the tale of the crew of the spaceship Serenity – and how Mal’s actions during the War of Unification have put him and Zoe on a list of war criminals being hunted by the Unificators – mercenaries hired to track down war criminals.

Firefly #1 will be in comics shops in November.

BOOM! Studios Unveils FIREFLY #1 Variant Cover By J.G. Jones

#MalCrushMonday Kicks Off Weekly Five Part Spotlight on The November 2018 Return of Joss Whedon’s Sci-Fi Epic

LOS ANGELES, CA (July 30, 2018) – BOOM! Studios today announced #MalCrushMonday, a weekly five part spotlight on the debut of FIREFLY #1 in November 2018, bringing the iconic worldwide pop culture phenomenon back to comic books, original graphic novels and more in partnership with 20th Century Fox Consumer Products.

This spotlight on FIREFLY #1 begins with the reveal of a special variant cover by superstar artist J.G. Jones (Final Crisis) spotlighting the iconic crew of the spaceship Serenity as the series reveals the secret Firefly history that fans have demanded for years! Now, the definitive story of the Unification War — the intergalactic civil war that divided friend and family alike — is told at last by New York Times best-selling writer Greg Pak (World War Hulk, Mech Cadet Yu) and artist Dan McDaid (Judge Dredd), along with series creator & story consultant Joss Whedon (the visionary writer/director behind Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Marvel’s The Avengers and more).

“Firefly has some of the best fans in the world and so we knew that meant recruiting some of the best artists on the planet to deliver stunning covers to this new series,” said Jeanine Schaefer, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. “J.G. Jones has brought to life some of the biggest heroes on the planet through his work in comics – but none as shiny as the crew of the Serenity”

Created by Whedon and set 500 years in the future in the wake of a universal civil war, FIREFLY centers on the crew of Serenity, a small transport spaceship that doesn’t have a planet to call home. Captain Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds, a defeated soldier who opposed the unification of the planets by the totalitarian governed Alliance, will undertake any job — legal or not — to stay afloat and keep his crew fed. Thrust together by necessity but staying together out of loyalty, these disparate men and women are seeking adventure and the good life, but face constant challenges on the new frontier, such as avoiding capture by the Alliance, and evading the dangers you find on the fringes of the universe.

Mal thought he could outrun his past, but when a simple heist goes wrong, he’s forced to confront it in the form of the Unificators, mercenaries deputized to hunt down war criminals…and they’ve got Mal and Zoe at the top of their list! War can make villains of even the best men, and Mal’s quest for redemption will put him at odds with his own crew, forcing him to make a choice: fix the past or fight for the future.

FIREFLY #1 is available exclusively in comic shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) on November 14, 2018 with a main cover by superstar Lee Garbett (Skyward), along with variant covers by Jock (Batman), Bill Sienkiewicz (Daredevil), Joe Quinones (America) and more.

Arriving in stores the same day, FIREFLY: LEGACY EDITION BOOK ONE collects previously released Serenity comics for the first time under one cover in a new value-priced format as Mal and the crew ride again in these official sequels to the critically acclaimed Firefly television series and Serenity film.

FIREFLY is the latest release from BOOM! Studios’ eponymous imprint, home to a world-class group of licensed comic book series and ambitious original series, including Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Planet of the Apes, Abbott, Victor LaValle’s Destroyer, Mech Cadet Yu, Grass Kings, and Klaus.

For continuing news on FIREFLY and more from BOOM! Studios, stay tuned to www.boom-studios.com and follow @boomstudios on Twitter.

