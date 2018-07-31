Timeless: It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over!

As the great philosopher Yogi Berra once noted, ‘It ain’t over ’til it’s over.’

In the case of NBC’s twice canceled time travel series Timeless, that has proven to once again be the case.

NBC has revived the series one more time – for a two-part series finale set to air during the holidays.

NBC RESHAPES HISTORY WITH TWO-PART ‘TIMELESS’ SERIES FINALE

The Time-Traveling Gang Get Back Together One Last Time for Holiday Television Event

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – July 31, 2018 – Hey Clockblockers, your mission is complete!

NBC and Sony Pictures Television are collaborating on a two-part “Timeless” finale to air during the holidays, giving closure to the globetrotting series that has generated incredible viewer passion.

According to executive producers Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke, audiences can expect the “Timeless” they know and love. A focus on the unsung and underrepresented people of history. And most importantly, one final emotional story for the Time Team.

“We’re excited to tell one final chapter to this incredible story,” said Lisa Katz, Co-President, Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment. “A huge thank you to all – our cast, crew, producers and partners at Sony – who have worked so very hard, and to the fans who kept us on our toes and made sure we did our very best week after week.”

“While we wish we could’ve made another dozen seasons of ‘Timeless,’ this is the next best thing,” said Ryan and Kripke. “We’re thrilled to take the Lifeboat out for one last spin and bring closure to our story. The studio, network, cast and crew are all doing this for one reason only: the fans. Because they deserve it. Because the fans made this happen and we thank them for their passion, support and helicopters. So? You guys want to get Rufus back or what?”

The cast includes Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Višnji?, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit.

Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke are the creators, writers and executive producers. Tom Smuts and Arika Lisanne Mittman are co-showrunners and executive producers. Don Kurt, Greg Beeman, John Davis, John Fox and Marney Hochman also executive produce.

“Timeless” is a production of Sony Pictures Television, Davis Entertainment, MiddKid Productions and Kripke Enterprises.

Like this: Like Loading...