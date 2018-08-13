BOOM Studios’ #MalCrushMondays Continues With Firefly Variant Cover by Joe Quinones!

BOOM Studios has released the third #MalCrushMonday variant cover for Firefly #1 – available on November 14th at comics shops everywhere.

This week’s variant, by Joe Quniones, has a tough act to follow – a Mal portrait by Bill Sienkiewicz (above). Check it out below.

BOOM! Studios Unveils FIREFLY #1 Variant Cover By Joe Quinones

#MalCrushMonday Continues Weekly Five Part Spotlight on The November 2018 Return of Joss Whedon’s Sci-Fi Epic

LOS ANGELES, CA (August 13, 2018) – BOOM! Studios today unveiled the third #MalCrushMonday, a weekly five part spotlight on the debut of FIREFLY #1 in November 2018, bringing the iconic worldwide pop culture phenomenon back to comic books, original graphic novels and more in partnership with 20th Century Fox Consumer Products.

Acclaimed artist Joe Quinones (America, Captain Marvel) puts Captain Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds front and center on a special variant cover to FIREFLY #1, to celebrate the all new series revealing the definitive story of the Unification War — the intergalactic civil war that divided friend and family alike. New York Times best-selling writer Greg Pak (World War Hulk, Mech Cadet Yu) and artist Dan McDaid (Judge Dredd), along with series creator & story consultant Joss Whedon (the visionary writer/director behind Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Marvel’s The Avengers and more) delve into the secret history of Firefly that fans have demanded for years!

“Joe beautifully captures a key truth about Firefly – that the crew of Serenity may be led by Mal, but he wouldn’t be the person he is without the women who fight alongside him every day,” said Jeanine Schaefer, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Firefly has always been about found family and the small dramas that take place between members of the crew, and those are the building blocks here, even as we go back in time and show their origins.”

Created by Whedon and set 500 years in the future in the wake of a universal civil war, FIREFLY centers on the crew of Serenity, a small transport spaceship that doesn’t have a planet to call home. Mal Reynolds, a defeated soldier who opposed the unification of the planets by the totalitarian governed Alliance, will undertake any job — legal or not — to stay afloat and keep his crew fed. Thrust together by necessity but staying together out of loyalty, these disparate men and women are seeking adventure and the good life, but face constant challenges on the new frontier, such as avoiding capture by the Alliance, and evading the dangers you find on the fringes of the universe.

Mal thought he could outrun his past, but when a simple mission goes wrong, he’s forced to confront it in the form of the Unificators, mercenaries deputized to hunt down war criminals…and they’ve got Mal and Zoe at the top of their list! War can make villains of even the best men, and Mal’s quest for redemption will put him at odds with his own crew, forcing him to make a choice: fix the past or fight for the future.

FIREFLY #1 is available exclusively in comic shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) on November 14, 2018 with a main cover by superstar Lee Garbett (Skyward), along with variant covers by Jock (Batman), Bill Sienkiewicz (Daredevil), J.G. Jones (Final Crisis) and more.

Arriving in stores the same day, FIREFLY: LEGACY EDITION BOOK ONE collects previously released Serenity comics for the first time under one cover in a new value-priced format as Mal & the crew ride again in these official sequels to the critically acclaimed Firefly television series and Serenity film.

FIREFLY is the latest release from BOOM! Studios’ eponymous imprint, home to a world-class group of licensed comic book series and ambitious original series, including Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Planet of the Apes, Abbott, Victor LaValle’s Destroyer, Mech Cadet Yu, Grass Kings, and Klaus.

