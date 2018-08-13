Some Kinda Murder Trailer: One Dollar!

CBS All Access’ One Dollar follows a dollar bill from person to person as the story of multiple murders freaks out a small rust belt town in post-recession America.

One Dollar premieres on Thursday, August 30th. CBS All Access will drop new episodes weekly.

CBS ALL ACCESS REVEALS OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR “ONE DOLLAR”

ONE DOLLAR Premieres Thursday, August 30th on CBS All Access

New Episodes Will Be Released Weekly on Thursdays

Exclusively for CBS All Access Subscribers

ONE DOLLAR is a mystery set in a small rust belt town in post-recession America, where a one-dollar bill changing hands connects a group of characters involved in a shocking multiple murder. The path of the dollar bill and point of view in each episode paint a picture of a modern American town with deep class and cultural divides that spill out into the open as the town’s secrets get revealed.

The cast of ONE DOLLAR includes John Carroll Lynch, Nathaniel Martello-White, Chris Denham, Philip Ettinger, Kirrilee Berger, Gracie Lawrence, Joshua Bitton, Nik? Uche Kadri and Hamilton Clancy. Greg Germann, Sturgill Simpson, Aleksa Palladino, Jeff Perry and Leslie Odom, Jr. round out the cast with recurring roles.

ONE DOLLAR is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Anonymous Content. Craig Zobel (“Compliance,” “The Leftovers”), Matt DeRoss, Alexandre Dauman, Graham Gordy and Jason Mosberg serve as executive producers, with Zobel directing all ten episodes.

Like this: Like Loading...