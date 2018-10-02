BOOM! Studios has announced its signing schedule for New York Comic Con 2018.

Some of the talent available includes Lev Grossman (The Magicians), Steve Cardenas (former Power Rangers actor), author R.L. Stine (Goosebumps), WWE Superstar Sami Zayn and James Tynion IV (Backstagers, The Woods).

The publisher will also host four panels: Entertainment Is LGBTQ, BOOM! Studios: Discover Yours, BOOM! Box Fall Mixtape and Power Rangers: Beyond the Grid.

BOOM! Studios Announces New York Comic Con 2018 Signing Schedule

LOS ANGELES, CA (October 2, 2018) – BOOM! Studios announced today the company’s star-studded signing and appearance schedule for New York Comic Con 2018 to be held at the Javits Center from October 4-7.

These exclusive opportunities for fans to meet their favorite talent will occur at its booth (#1828), near the front of the convention floor ,with special guests including WWE Superstar Sami Zayn; Goosebumps creator R.L Stine; The Magicians creator Lev Grossman; former Power Rangers actor Steve Cardenas (“Rocky DeSantos”); and a diverse lineup of talent from BOOM! Studios award-winning graphic fiction lineup.

The BOOM! Studios signing and appearances schedule is below:

Thursday, October 4th

11:00-11:50 AM Mighty Morphin Power Rangers signing with actor Steve Cardenas

12:00-12:50 PM Claudio Sanchez (Amory Wars)

1:00-1:50 PM Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic book signing with Kyle Higgins and Daniel Di Nicuolo

2:00-2:50 PM Gustavo Borges (Petals)

Friday, October 5th

11:00-11:50 AM Gustavo Borges (Petals)

12:00-12:50 PM The Magicians signing with Lev Grossman and Lilah Sturges

1:00-1:50 PM Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic book signing with Kyle Higgins, Daniel Di Nicuolo and Jonas Scharf

2:00-2:50 PM Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic book signing with Marguerite Bennett and Simone Di Meo

3:00-3:50 PM Just Beyond signing with R.L. Stine (including free limited edition poster, while supplies last)

4:00-4:50 PM Sean Rubin (Bolivar)

5:00-5:50 PM Cory Godbey (Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal Tales, Jim Henson’s Labyrinth Tales)

6:00-6:50 PM Delilah Dawson (Sparrowhawk, Ladycastle)

Saturday, October 6th

12:00-12:50 PM WWE Superstar Sami Zayn (this event requires the purchase of a limited edition poster and the line will be capped)

1:00-1:50 PM Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic book signing with Marguerite Bennett and Simone Di Meo

2:00-2:50 PM Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic book signing with Kyle Higgins, Daniel Di Nicuolo and Jonas Scharf

3:00-3:50 PM Gustavo Borges (Petals)

4:00-4:50 PM Sean Rubin (Bolivar)

6:00-6:50 PM James Tynion IV (The Backstagers, The Woods, Eugenic), Eryk Donovan (Eugenic) and Michael Dialynas (The Woods)

Sunday, October 7th

12:00-12:50 PM Mighty Morphin Power Rangers signing with actor Steve Cardenas

1:00-1:50 PM Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic book signing with Simone Di Meo

2:00-2:50 PM Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic book signing with Kyle Higgins, Daniel Di Nicuolo and Jonas Scharf

All Day Signings

Giulio Macaione (Alice: From Dream to Dream) [THU – SUN]

Goñi Montes (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) [THU – SUN]

Jackie Ball (Goldie Vance) [FRI – SAT]

Kostas Zachopoulos (Run Wild, The Cloud) [THU – SUN]

Michael Dialynas (The Woods) [THU]

Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Low Road West) [FRI – SUN]

Steve Cardenas (Rocky on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) [FRI – SAT]

Vincenzo Balzano (Run Wild, The Cloud) [THU – SUN]

And the publisher will also bring four star-studded panels to the show, including:

Thursday, October 4th

ENTERTAINMENT IS LGBTQ

(12:30-1:30 PM, Room 1A21)

BOOM! Studios and GLAAD present an in-depth roundtable discussion about LGBTQ representation in pop culture and the path forward to a brighter, more inclusive future, with special guests from all corners of the entertainment world including Marguerite Bennett (Writer, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Phil Jimenez (Artist, Wonder Woman), Andy Mientus (CW’s The Flash; The Backstagers and The Ghost Light), Lilah Sturges (Writer, Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass), Vita Ayala (Marvel Knights) and Megan Townsend (Director of Entertainment Research & Analysis, GLAAD). Moderated by Steve Foxe (Paste Magazine).

Friday, October 5th

BOOM! STUDIOS: DISCOVER YOURS

(1:30-2:30 PM, Room 1A24)

Discover your new comic book obsession at Comic-Con – and we guarantee you’re going to find it at this panel! Join visionary author R.L. Stine (Just Beyond), Lilah Sturges (Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass), Greg Pak (Firefly), Delilah S. Dawson (Sparrowhawk), Claudio Sanchez (Amory Wars), Lev Grossman (The Magicians: Alice’s Story) and Matt Gagnon (Editor in Chief, BOOM! Studios) for a jam-packed, interactive panel featuring the most acclaimed creators in comics as they discuss the diverse imprints of BOOM! Studios, Archaia, BOOM! Box and KaBOOM! with surprises for everyone in the audience. Moderated by Filip Sablik (President, Publishing & Marketing, BOOM! Studios).

Saturday, October 6th

BOOM! BOX FALL MIXTAPE

(5:15-6:15 PM, Room 1A02)

There’s only one place to discover your favorite comics like Lumberjanes, Giant Days, Fence, The Backstagers, and more – it’s the BOOM! Box imprint of BOOM! Studios. Join Lilah Sturges (Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass), James Tynion IV (The Backstagers), Andy Mientus (CW’s The Flash; The Backstagers and The Ghost Light), Jackie Ball (Welcome to Wanderland, Goldie Vance), Christine Larsen (By Night) and more of the exciting creators that bring you the most acclaimed progressive YA comics in the industry for a discussion about what’s next for the imprint that launched a movement in the world of graphic fiction! Moderated by Brigid Alverson (Publishers Weekly, ICv2, Good Comics for Kids).

Sunday, October 7th

POWER RANGERS: BEYOND THE GRID

(12:15-1:15 PM, Room 1A24)

A new all-star team of Power Rangers has come together to face a new threat from BEYOND THE GRID! Join Marguerite Bennett (Writer, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Kyle Higgins (Writer, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Soul of The Dragon), Daniele Di Nicuolo (Artist, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Simone Di Meo (Artist, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Dafna Pleban (Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios) and Megan Ruggiero (Publishing Manager, Hasbro Entertainment & Licensing) to discuss the future of the Power Rangers in comics…and reveal some surprises for every fan in attendance! Moderated by Matthew Mueller (Staff Writer, Comicbook.com).

For more news on BOOM! Studios, stay tuned to www.boom-studios.com and follow @boomstudios on Twitter.

