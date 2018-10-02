Acorn TV Sets Premiere Date for Agatha Raisin and the Wizard of Evesham!

Acorn TV’s first commissioned series, Agatha Raisin, returns for Series 2 with the announced premiere of its first 90-minute episode, Agatha Raisin and the Wizard of Evesham.

The wizard referred to in the title is a hairdresser who saves Agatha’s hair from the frizz from hell, and is becoming something more to her when their burgeoning relationship is interrupted by murder.

Agatha Raisin and the Wizard of Evesham will premiere on Monday, November 19th. Check out the trailer below.

The first commissioned series from North America’s largest SVOD for international TV offers a fall treat with the first of three new TV movies; Ashley Jensen returns as MC Beaton’s beloved amateur sleuth

“My favorite show of the summer…comic mystery with delightful Ashley Jensen”

–The New York Times for the first series

Silver Spring, MD; October 1, 2018 – Acorn Media Enterprises with Acorn TV, North America’s largest streaming service focused on British and international television, is currently in production on three sole commissions – Agatha Raisin Series 2, London Kills and Queens of Mystery; and is excited to announce the World Premiere of the first TV movie in Series 2, Agatha Raisin and the Wizard of Evesham, on Monday, November 19, 2018. Based on MC Beaton’s bestselling books, Agatha Raisin remains one of Acorn TV’s most popular series of all-time, so it was a natural choice for the service’s first sole commission. Series 2 features three television movies. After Evesham in November, The Fairies of Fryfam will debut on Christmas Eve and The Curious Curate in late January 2019.

Emmy®- and SAG-nominated actress Ashley Jensen (Catastrophe, Extras, Ugly Betty, Love Lies & Records) stars as a London PR whizz turned amateur sleuth, who becomes entangled in mischief, mayhem, and murder when she opts for early retirement in a small village in the Cotswolds.

Acorn Media Enterprises (AME), the UK-based development division for the Acorn brand of RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE), has partnered with Free@LastTV and Company Pictures to co-produce the new season.

Ashley Jensen noted, “I’m thrilled Agatha Raisin will be returning for another series. MC Beaton has created such vivid characters, settings, and mysteries, it’s been a joy to return to the role.”

Acorn TV General Manager Matthew Graham, added, “2018 has been a record-setting year for Acorn TV with our first commissions for Agatha Raisin, London Kills and Queens of Mystery; several first-rate co-productions like international Welsh sensation Keeping Faith; returning favorites including A Place to Call Home and Jack Irish; plus break-out hits like Mystery Road and No Offence. Therefore, I’m thrilled to close out the year by offering our subscribers the return of one of our most popular series with new episodes of Agatha Raisin. The series returns with more fun characters, stylish outfits, and intriguing mysteries that I know our subscribers will love.”

Agatha Raisin and the Wizard of Evesham follows Agatha Raisin returning from Cyprus with a broken heart, a frizz from hell and in need of a renewing pick me up. The local ladies all deem Mr. John a to-die-for wizard, so Agatha makes a beeline for the handsome Evesham hairdresser. And as well as sorting out her hair it soon becomes clear the charming man also has designs on her heart – but their future together is cut short when a murderer strikes at the busy salon. Agatha places her life in jeopardy to bring the killer to justice and once again Agatha finds herself embroiled in a murder case. Was it one of Mr. John’s many customers, all of whom divulged to him their darkest secrets?

Acorn TV premiered the pilot movie Agatha Raisin and the Quiche of Death and its follow-up eight-episode first season in August 2016. In the first season, Agatha found her hopes of a quiet life dashed when more murders started occurring in her village. Drawn into their mysteries, Agatha attempted to solve the crimes… often in rather unorthodox ways. Agatha Raisin’s mysteries shine with humor and intrigue.

Returning for Series 2 are Agatha’s former assistant, Roy (Mathew Horne, Gavin and Stacey, Drunk History UK); her friend, Sarah (Lucy Liemann, Rev), eager Detective Constable Bill Wong (Matt McCooey); and village cleaner and friend, Gemma (Katy Wix, Torchwood).

