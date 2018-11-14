 BLUEFIN DETAILS A COLORFUL ARRAY OF COLLECTIBLES FROM LEADING POP CULTURE BRANDS FOR UNIQUE GIFTS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Bluefin, the leading North American distributor of toys, collectibles, and hobby merchandise from Japan and Asia, accents the holidays this year with highlights of a variety of unique collectibles that will make ideal gifts for that special fan or collection.

Check them out below.

Celebrate The Holidays With Must-Have Products From Bandai Shokugan, Strom Collectibles And Flame Toys

Anaheim, CA, November 14, 2018 – Bluefin, the leading North American distributor of toys, collectibles, and hobby merchandise from Japan and Asia, accents the holidays this year with highlights of a variety of unique collectibles that will make ideal gifts for that special fan or collection.

This year’s selections include an array of high quality 1/12 scale action figures based on popular characters from the Mortal Kombat and Ultra Street Fighter II video games from Storm Collectibles. Flame Toys also spotlights easy-to-assemble, snap together model kits depicting Optimus Prime and Starscream from the hit IDW Transformers graphic novel series. Bandai Shokugan also offers a variety of video game and anime-inspired products including items for Mega Man, Power Rangers, Kingdom Hearts, Dragon Ball and Mobile Suit Gundam. Many of these will make perfect stocking stuffers for that special fan.

All of the following products are available from authorized Bluefin retailers nationwide and also from select leading online outlets.

Storm Collectibles

“Mortal Kombat” 1/12 Scale Goro Action Figure · MSRP $95.00

Prince Goro has brought tremendous honor to the Shokan race by serving Shao Kahn. His bloody achievements include rushed rebellions and conquered provinces. During the past 500 years, he has been celebrated for winning the last nine Mortal Kombat tournaments for Outworld. Should he defeat Earthrealm’s champion this time, he will become more than legendary. His victory is assured. There are none in the Earthrealm who can withstand the might of Goro! The figure features: 4 complete custom designed arms that are interchangeable with Goro’s intricately detailed torso. Also includes 2 interchangeable head sculpts, 6 pairs of hands, and 2 green fireballs.

“Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers” 1/12 Scale Evil Ryu Action Figure · MSRP $75.00

Evil Ryu is an alternate form of Ryu who is heartless, mad, uncontrollable and nothing more than a demon! Evil Ryu enjoys absolute power and obsesses with fighting. He will defeat any fighters standing in front of him with no empathy or respect. Figure includes 4 Interchanging Evil Ryu Head-Sculpts, 4 Pairs of Hands, and an attachable Hadoken Effect and Stand.

“Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers” 1/12 Scale Violent Ken Action Figure · MSRP $75.00

Also known as Brainwashed Ken, M. Bison over-powered and brainwashed Ken with Psycho Power. Just like Evil Ryu, Violent Ken is obsessed with power and fighting and shows no empathy for others. Violent Ken shows up the first time as a main character in Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers. Since then, he becomes the perfect rival in game with Evil Ryu. Figure includes a newly designed and developed Violent Ken torso as well as 4 interchangeable Violent Ken Head-Sculpts, 4 Pairs of Hands, as well as a Hadoken Effect and Stand and a Shoryuken Effect accessory.

Flame Toys

“Transformers” Optimus Prime (Attack Mode) Furai Model Kit · MSRP $36.00

This unique (non-transforming) rendering of the stoic leader of the heroic Autobots as he is featured in the hit IDW comic series is the first in a series of Transformers model kits forthcoming form Flame Toys and was designed by the famous 3D modelling company, TRGGER. The figure stands 6 inches tall and features more than 40 articulated joints that provide for maximum poseability. Constructed with high quality multi-colored ABS plastic parts, Optimus Prime features an innovative design that allows for simple snap-together assembly by model builders of all skill levels.

“Transformers” Starscream Furai Model Kit · MSRP $38.00

Introducing the second entry of in Flame Toys’ Furai Model Kit series: the legendary Decepticon Starscream as depicted in the IDW comic series. The completed model stands nearly 6 inches tall and was designed by famous 3D modeling company, TRIGGER.

This updated and optimized Starscream features easy snap-together construction and has excellent articulation with over 40 movable joints, permitting a wide range of posing options. The Starscream model is ideal for model kit beginners but is also well-suited to experienced builders.

Bandai Shokugan

Special Gift for Gundam Fans:

Bandai Shokugan Gundam Converge White Base · MSRP: $300.00

From the Premium Bandai brand comes this stunning new product from the Gundam Converge series – the White Base – the mobile suit carrier deployed by the Earth Federation from the Gundam Universal Century timeline. Featuring an impressive size, this Premium Bandai version comes with 3 converge size figures from “Operation V,” Gundam, Gun Cannon and Guntank – which can be stored insider the White Base’s catapult deck. The figures also have special imprint, “WB.”

New Bandai Shokugan Super Mini Pla Releases:

Bandai Shokugan Power Rangers Shogun Megazord Super Mini-Pla Set • MSRP $70.00

Straight out of Season 3 of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comes the Shogun Megazord. Fans can combine the Shogun Zords to build the impressive Shogun Megazord. Set comes with Shogun’s main weapon accessory, the “Fire Saber.” The Shogun Megazord can be combined with the White Ninja Falconzord to form the mighty Shogun Megafalconzord and the powerful Ninja Megafalconzord.

Bandai Shokugan Power Rangers Ninja Megazord and White Ninja Falconzord Super Mini-Pla Set • MSRP $99.00

A special set that includes Falconzord and Ninja Megazord as seen in Season 3 of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The Falconzord can be combined with the Ninja Megazord and the Shogun Megazord to form the mighty Shogun Megafalconzord and the powerful Ninja Megafalconzord.

Bandai Shokugan Super Mini-Pla Mega Man X Ride Armor Sets “Chimera Armor” & “Vile’s Ride Armor” · MSRP $40.00 each

Following the success of the Power Ranger Megazord and Dragonzord kits, fans can now enjoy a pair of special advance releases of Mega Man X with the Chimera Armor and Vile’s Ride Armor sets. The Chimera Armor set comes with a Kangaroo unit and Vile’s Ride Armor is outfitted with a Hawk unit.

Perfect Stocking Stuffers:

Bandai Shokugan Mega Man 66 Action Vol. 2 Blind Box Units · MSRP $9.00 each

Called “66 ACTION” because the figures each stand 66 mm (2.58”) tall, these compact, kits combine high quality molding with impressive articulation. These are the highly anticipated Vol. 2 releases and include X (Mega Man X), Vile (Mega Man X), Mega Man (Mega Man Star Force) Super Armor Mega Man and Cut Man. Each kit comes with multiple interchangeable hand accessories. This item comes in a blind box. All of these figures are able to be combined with the Super Mini-Pla Mega Man X Ride Armor for enhanced play and poseability value.

Bandai Shokugan Dragon Ball Adverge Set 8 · MSRP $8.00 each

Collectors will not want to miss the 8th volume of the popular Dragon Ball Adverge Series. Available figures in Set 8 are each sold separately and include Super Saiyan4Gogeta, Omega Shenron, Goku (Kaio-Ken), Vegeta, Nappa and Turtles.

Bandai Shokugan Kingdom Hearts Key Blade Collection · MSRP $10.00 each

A collection of all die-cast renderings of the iconic weapons from the Kingdom Hearts anime series. The collection features Key Blade products of the Kingdom Key, Three Wishes, Crabclaw, Oathkeeper, Oblivion and the Ultima Weapon. Each item is in a blind purchase box. A perfect Holiday item in anticipation of the release of new Square Enix video game, Kingdom Hearts III, slated for release in January 2019.

Bandai Shokugan Dragon Ball Shikishi Art Best Collection · MSRP $6.00 each

A fun decorative collectable for anime and Dragon Ball fans. Shikishi Art is a collection of illustration printed shikishi paper board with vivid artwork printed in a bold black ink paint style that recreates the appearance of the original illustrations. Randomly assorted blind bag packages feature 16 different designs.

