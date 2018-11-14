Sibling Rivalry Trailer: Fighting With My Family!

A heartwarming comedy about the rise of an iconic WWE wrestler? That’s not The Rock? Seriously? (But Dwayne Johnson is in it?)

Reformed gangster Ricky, wife Julia, daughter Paige and son Zak make a living wrestling together in tiny venues. When Paige and Zak get the opportunity to try out for WWE, the family grabs a once-in-a-lifetime chance to turn their wildest dreams into a dazzling future.

Fighting With My Family opens on February 14, 2019.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures presents

In association with Film4 and The Ink Factory

A WWE Studios, Seven Bucks Productions, Misher Films Production

the FIRST OFFICIAL TRAILER for FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY.

From writer and director Stephen Merchant,

FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY stars Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden,

with Vince Vaughn and Dwayne Johnson

FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY opens in Los Angeles and New York on February 14, 2019

and everywhere on February 22, 2019.

FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY

Based on a true story, FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY follows reformed gangster Ricky, wife Julia, daughter Paige and son Zak as they make a living wrestling together in tiny venues. When Paige and Zak get the opportunity to try out for WWE, the family grabs a once-in-a-lifetime chance to turn their wildest dreams into a dazzling future. However, brother and sister quickly discover that to become superstars, both their talent and their relationship will be put to the test.

FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY is a heartwarming and smart comedy that proves everything is worth fighting for when it comes to family.

Writer/Director: Stephen Merchant

Producers: Kevin Misher, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Stephen Merchant, Michael J. Luisi

Executive Producers: Andy Berman, Hiram Garcia, Daniel Battsek, Tracey Josephs, David Kosse, Rhodri Thomas

Cast: Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden, with Vince Vaughn and Dwayne Johnson

Genre: Drama/Comedy

Rating: PG-13

Release Date: February 14, 2019 in Los Angeles and New York and wide on February 22, 2019

