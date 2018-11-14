Chimpanzombies Trailer: Wonder Park!

When June was a kid, she and her invented an amusement park they called Wonderland.

Then June found it buried in a forest in the real wood – broken and rusted out – so she did what any kid would: put it back together!

Wonder Park is in theatres March 15, 2019. Check out the first trailer below.

WHEN THE PARK OF HER DREAMS NEEDS SAVING, ONLY JUNE’S IMAGINATION CAN BRING IT BACK TO LIFE.

SYNOPSIS:

WONDER PARK tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.

STARRING:

Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver, Mila Kunis, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Norbert Leo Butz, Brianna Denski and Ken Hudson Campbell

###

Follow us on social media for more updates!

Instagram I Twitter I Facebook

Like this: Like Loading...