BBC America Co-Producing Anthology Series Responding To 50th Anniversary of The UK’s The Sexual Offences Act!

New York – August 9, 2017 – BBC AMERICA is co-producing Queers, an eight-part short film series in which eight established writers respond to the 50th anniversary of The Sexual Offences Act which partially decriminalized homosexual acts between men in the UK. Curated and directed by Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), the films star award winners Alan Cumming, Ben Whishaw, Rebecca Front, Russell Tovey, Gemma Whelan, Ian Gelder, Kadiff Kirwan and Fionn Whitehead. The series will premiere on October 14th at 10/9c.

Sarah Barnett, BBC AMERICA President, commented, “Queers is a unique and affecting series of short films about the British Gay experience. Brilliantly written and performed, these monologues may be compact but they are brimful of humor, heartbreak, joy, humanity and tenderness.”

Taking in 1957’s Wolfenden Report, the HIV crisis and the 1967 Sexual Offence Act itself, the eight monologues will explore some of the most poignant, funny, tragic and riotous moments of British gay history and the very personal rites-of-passage of British gay men through the last one hundred years.

In The Man On The Platform, Ben Whishaw (London Spy, Spectre) returns from the trenches of the First World War, while a hundred years later, Alan Cumming (The Good Wife) reflects on gay marriage in Something Borrowed.

More Anger finds Russell Tovey (Him and Her, Being Human) playing a gay actor in the 1980s, and Rebecca Front (War and Peace, Humans) contemplates her very particular marriage in Missing Alice.

Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones, Decline and Fall), Kadiff Kirwan (Black Mirror, Chewing Gum), Ian Gelder (Snatch, Game of Thrones) and Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk, HIM) appear respectively in A Perfect Gentleman, Safest Spot In Town, I Miss The War and A Grand Day Out, each examining the very different attitudes and social changes in gay men’s lives over the century.

The films are written by Matthew Baldwin, Jon Bradfield, Michael Dennis, Keith Jarrett, and Gareth McLean, who are writing for television for the first time, alongside established screenwriters Jackie Clune, Brian Fillis and Gatiss himself.

The series is produced by BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions and is a co-production of BBC and BBC AMERICA.

