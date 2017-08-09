Vampire Knight Memories Leads VIZ Media’s Digital August Releases!

VIZ Media launches its digital edition of Vampire Knight: Memories Vol. 1 this month, while Tokyo Ghoul (Vol. 14) and Maid-Sama (Vol. 9) conclude their runs.

Notable new additions to VIZ’s digital library include (but are not limited to) Assassination Classroom (Vol. 17), Food Wars (Vol. 19) and One Piece (Vol. 83), while My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is now available through the Weekly Shonen Jump app.

VIZ MEDIA EXPANDS DIGITAL MANGA CATALOG WITH NEW UPDATES FOR AUGUST

Catch Exciting Digital Debuts, The Series Finale For TOKYO GHOUL And Updates to the WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP App!

VIZ Media details digital manga updates for August highlighted by the launch of several notable new series and the continuation of fan-favorites as well as exciting updates to the WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP App.

This month, readers are invited to dive into the opening volume of VAMPIRE KNIGHT: MEMORIES, the latest new release in creator Matsuri Hino’s acclaimed gothic drama. Fans can also enjoy THE ART OF MY LITTLE PONY: THE MOVIE, a lavish release that contains concept sketches, notes, character designs and commentary from the director, screenwriter, and character designers of MY LITTLE PONY: THE MOVIE. Additional notable new digital releases include the not-to-be-missed series finales of TOKYO GHOUL (Vol. 14) and MAID-SAMA! (Vol. 9).

August Digital Manga Promotion

MY HERO ACADEMIA Digital Manga Sale

Check out special pricing on an array of popular Shonen Jump manga series all month-long! This week, all volumes of the fan-favorite super-heroic series MY HERO ACADEMIA will be on sale for only $4.99 per volume. Available through August 14th across all digital platforms.

Check VIZ.com each week throughout the rest of August for additional manga titles to be featured in this month’s digital sales!

WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP Updates

Manga readers are invited to enjoy their manga on the go with the all new WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP App. Readers can dive into an array of FREE content straight from the pages of VIZ Media’s WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP as well as upcoming hit manga series and one-shots. The new app brings the best of SHONEN JUMP to users’ mobile devices, which includes a more intuitive layout to help fans find their favorite series at their fingertips.

Hit manga series featured on the app:

ASTRA LOST IN SPACE

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

BOYS OVER FLOWERS SEASON 2

DRAGON BALL SUPER

DEATH NOTE

élDLIVE

JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE

ONE-PUNCH MAN

TOKYO GHOUL [JACK]

And More…

In addition to the titles mentioned above, the all-new MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES is now available through the WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP app, with new chapters debuting every week! Written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and featuring art by Betten Court, follow the “Vigilantes” of MY HERO ACADEMIA who fight against evil without society’s approval!

Digital manga updates for August also include new volumes for 17 continuing VIZ Media series. Notable new additions include ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM (Vol. 17), BLACK CLOVER (Vol. 8), FOOD WARS! (Vol. 19), HAIKYU!! (Vol. 14), JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: PART 3 – STARDUST CRUSADERS (Vol. 4), KUROKO’S BASKETBALL (Vol. 7), ONE PIECE (Vol. 83) and more. New shojo manga updates include BEHIND THE SCENES!! (Vol. 4), KAZE HIKARU (Vol. 25), SO CUTE IT HURTS!! (Vol. 14) and YONA OF THE DAWN (Vol. 7).

The free VIZ Manga App continues to be the top application for reading digital manga and features a massive library of the most popular series in the world. Through the innovative VIZ Manga digital platform registered users are able to use one account to view their purchased manga across more devices than ever. New series and volumes are added every Tuesday. Fans can also find these titles and more for the NOOK, Kindle Fire, and Kobo eReaders, as well as in the comiXology, iBooks and Google Play stores.

Most manga volumes are available for purchase and download in the U.S. and Canada within the VIZ Manga application starting from only $4.99 (U.S. / CAN) each. Readers can also explore free Chapter 1 previews of most series.

For more information, please visit VIZ.com.

Like this: Like Loading...