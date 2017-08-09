Zosia Mamet and Lou Diamond Phillips To Guest on You’re the Worst!

You’re the Worst has enlisted Zosia Mamet and Lou Diamond Phillips to guest star in the show’s fourth season (premiering on FXX on Wednesday, September 6 at 10/9C).

Mamet will play Gretchen’s estranged best friend from childhood, while Phillips will play himself as a man who dated Lindsay and Becca’s mother back in the ’90s.

Zosia Mamet and Lou Diamond Phillips to Guest Star on You’re the Worst

The Critically Acclaimed Comedy Returns to FXX with a Special One-Hour Premiere on at 10 PM ET/PT

LOS ANGELES, , 2017 – Zosia Mamet and Lou Diamond Phillips are set to appear in season 4 of the acclaimed FXX comedy You’re the Worst, it was revealed by creator / executive producer Stephen Falk during the Television Critics Association’s summer session in Beverly Hills. Falk was joined on stage by YTW series stars Chris Geere, Aya Cash, Desmin Borges and Kether Donohue.

You’re the Worst returns to FXX for its fourth season with a special one-hour premiere on at 10 PM ET/PT.

Zosia Mamet plays “Heidi,” Gretchen’s estranged best friend from childhood with whom she reconnects while back in her hometown, visiting her family. She will appear in episode 7 of the season, “Not a Great Bet.”

Lou Diamond Phillips will appear as himself, in the role of a man who dated Lindsay and Becca’s mother in the ’90s and was a father-figure to them. Lindsay and Becca track him down in an attempt to find out why he abandoned their family. His appearance will be in episode 10, “Dad-Not-Dad.”

You’re the Worst is a modern look at love and happiness told through the eyes of two people who haven’t been very successful with either. It’s the story of Gretchen and Jimmy, fear, heartbreak, romance, sex, food, Los Angeles, Funday, friendship, and the fact that sometimes the worst people make the best partners.

An original comedy from writer and executive producer Stephen Falk, You’re the Worst puts a dark twist on the romantic comedy genre. Narcissistic, brash, and stubborn Jimmy Shive-Overly (Chris Geere) has inadvertently found himself paired up with cynical, people-pleasing, and self-destructive Gretchen Cutler (Aya Cash). After a whirlwind courtship, and a very rough post-cohabitation period of dealing with Gretchen’s clinical depression, Jimmy and Gretchen were forced to learn how to manage a relationship in the face of tragedy when Jimmy’s father unexpectedly died. Ultimately, drawn closer, Jimmy proposed and then suddenly disappeared when confronted with the notion that Gretchen would be his family. Now broken up, and involved with other people, both struggle to move on while constantly being pulled back toward one another.

Rounding out the cast is Desmin Borges, who plays Edgar Quintero, Jimmy’s once homeless war veteran roommate who, having recently learned to manage his PTSD, has gotten a new job and is navigating the world of television comedy writing; and Kether Donohue as Lindsay Jillian, Gretchen’s best friend and former partner in crime who is recently divorced and taking her first steps toward life as a single, professional woman.

You’re the Worst is produced by FX Productions.

Zosia Mamet – Official Bio

In film and television, Zosia Mamet has established herself as one of the industry’s most exciting young talents.

Mamet is perhaps best known for her work in the Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning HBO series “Girls.” Created by and starring Lena Dunham, the series was critically acclaimed for taking a comic look at the assorted humiliations and rare triumphs of a group of girls in their early 20s. Mamet’s character ‘Shoshanna’ strived for a lifestyle akin to the “Sex and the City” aesthetic and served as an unlikely voice of reason within a group of assorted misfits with their own eccentricities. The show’s sixth and final season premiered on HBO on th, 2017.

This summer, Mamet starred opposite Norbert Leo Butz and Dolly Wells in the Off-Broadway world premiere production of “The Whirligig,” written by Hamish Linklater and produced by acclaimed director Scott Elliott for The New Group. Mamet played Trish, the best friend of Butz’s estranged, ailing daughter. The production opened at The Pershing Square Signature Center on , 2017.

In May, it was announced that Mamet, along with her husband Evan Jonigkeit, will executive produce the modern anthology series Fabled as part of Refinery 29’s new original programming. Fabled pays homage to the classic fairytale, filtered through the lens of heightened alternative realities — upending the traditional fairytale structure that has long been infused with patriarchal gender norms.

Mamet will next be seen in the independent comedic film “The Boy Downstairs,” written and directed by Sophie Brooks. Mamet stars as a woman who moves back to New York City, after a failed experience of life in Europe, and inadvertently moves into her ex-boyfriend’s apartment building, quickly reopening old wounds. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in . Mamet also completed production on the A24 thriller “Under the Silver Lake” opposite Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough and Jimmi Simpson. The film, directed by David Robert Mitchell, will likely release later this year.

Last Spring, Mamet was seen starring in the short film “Mildred & The Dying Parlor,” which premiered at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival. The film, directed by Alex Gayner from a script by Ilan Ulmer, is based on the short story Red by Andrea Heimer and follows Mildred (Mamet), a young woman who lives with her parents in an old house from which they run a Dying Parlor, a unique business where people facing terminal illness or advanced old age live with the family during their last days. But when an unusual client shows up, the evening takes an unexpected turn, kicking off a sinister and quirky twist on an old fairy tale. The film co-stars Steve Buscemi, Jane Krakowski and Evan Jonigkeit, and was produced by Mamet and Jonigkeit’s production company Rooster Films, along with Blood Orange Pictures.

Mamet’s previous notable film credits include “Wiener-Dog,” “Greenberg” and the Academy Award nominated film “The Kids Are All Right.” Her television credits include high-profile supporting roles, most notably as a lesbian secretary (‘Joyce Ramsay’) in Season 4 of “Mad Men;” as ‘Courtney’ in Showtime’s hit series “United States of Tara” written by Academy Award winner Diablo Cody; and as ‘Kelsey’ on NBC’s hit show “Parenthood,” which is based on the 1989 film of the same title; and “The Unit” from director David Mamet.

Mamet made her stage debut in the 2013 critically-acclaimed Off-Broadway MCC production of “Really Really,” directed by David Cromer at The Lucille Nortel Theater. Mamet starred in the play opposite Matt Lauria and Evan Jonigkeit.

Originally from Randolph, Vermont, Mamet is the daughter of David Mamet and Lindsay Crouse. Mamet’s maternal grandfather was playwright Russel Crouse, who co-wrote such classic American musicals as “Anything Goes” and “The Sound of Music.” She currently resides in New York City.

Lou Diamond Phillips – Official Bio

Lou Diamond Phillips has enjoyed great success as an actor, director, writer, and producer across a myriad of platforms, including feature films, television, and theatre.

On television, Phillips currently stars on the acclaimed Netflix series, “Longmire,” based on the Walt Longmire mystery novels by Craig Johnson. He plays ‘Henry Standing Bear,’ Longmire’s closest friend. In addition, Phillips is a recurring character on the Disney animated series, “Elena of Avalor,” for which he voices the villain, ‘Victor.’ Last year, Phillips received an Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Drama or Comedy” for his role in the History Channel’s “Crossroads of History.” Other recent credits include a pivotal role on the NBC series “Blindspot,” in addition to guest star roles on CBS’ “Training Day,” “Hawaii Five-0,” Netflix’s “The Ranch,” “Graves” for EPIX and most recently a recurring role on Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

In 2013, Phillips won the “Best Supporting Actor” Award at the Milan International Film Festival and “Best Actor” Award at the 2012 Imagen Awards for his performance as ‘Jose Tonorio,’ opposite Gina Rodriguez in the Sundance Festival favorite “Filly Brown.” He was also nominated for an Imagen Award in 2016 for his performance as ‘Don Lucho’ in the Warner Bros and Alcon Entertainment film, “The 33,” opposite Antonio Banderas and Juliet Binoche, which chronicled the story of the Chilean Miners that were trapped underground for several weeks. Most recently, the Imagens have honored Lou with another nomination for “Best Actor” for his role as ‘Monsignor Renzulli’ in CREATED EQUAL directed by Bill Duke.

Phillips is a dedicated veterans’ advocate and most recently, was honored to accept the offer to serve as the National Salute Chairman for 2017. He is currently the National Spokesperson for the Veterans of Foreign Wars as well. In 1993, he was the recipient of the Oxfam America Award for his dedication to ending world hunger. As a passion project, Phillips hosted “An Officer and a Movie” on the Military Channel.

Phillips is also passionate about music and appeared in the 2013 MTV VMA-nominated music video “Radioactive” for the Grammy Award-winning artist Imagine Dragons. Phillips’ other passions include cooking and poker. As a cook, he is known for his American Fusion style, and for “Sundays with Lou” on the set of his films, making glorious meals for the cast and crew as a way of bringing people together. He has also taken his talent to the celebrity cooking world and appeared on, and even won, numerous cooking competition shows, including “Rachel vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off” and “Sauce Boss,” while also being asked to serve as a celebrity judge on “Iron Chef America” and competing on “Chopped Tournament of Stars.”

Phillips, originally born in the Philippines, was raised in Texas and is a graduate of University of Texas at Arlington with a BFA in Drama.

