Back To Work – Roseanne’s First Table Read!

The cast of Roseanne has had its first table read for Twenty Years to Life – the premiere of ABC’s upcoming event series.

Roseanne will premiere in 2018.

FIRST TABLE READ OF ‘ROSEANNE’ REVIVAL

The cast of the iconic comedy series “Roseanne” gathers for their first table read for the revival’s premiere episode entitled “Twenty Years to Life.” Returning to The ABC Television Network, the eight-episode reboot, featuring the original cast – Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky) – will air in 2018. Sarah Chalke, who played the character Becky in later seasons, will also appear in another role.

October 18 is the 29th anniversary of the show’s original premiere on ABC in 1988.

Roseanne Barr is an executive producer, along with Sara Gilbert, Tom Werner, Bruce Helford, Whitney Cummings and Tony Hernandez. The series is from Carsey-Werner Television.

Like this: Like Loading...