Back To Work – Roseanne’s First Table Read!

ROSEANNE – “Twenty Years to Life” – Iconic comedy series “Roseanne” holds its first table read for the revival’s premiere episode entitled “Twenty Years to Life.” Clockwise from left: John Pasquin (Director), Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne Barr, Michael Fishman, Jayden Rey Bruce Helford (Executive Producer), Whitney Cummings (Executive Producer), Sid Youngers (Co-Executive Producer), Sarah Chalke, Lecy Goranson, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Ames Mcnamara, Tony Hernandez (Executive Producer) – Photo by  Adam Rose/Courtesy of ABC.

The cast of Roseanne has had its first table read for Twenty Years to Life – the premiere of ABC’s upcoming event series.

Roseanne will premiere in 2018.

FIRST TABLE READ OF ‘ROSEANNE’ REVIVAL

The cast of the iconic comedy series “Roseanne” gathers for their first table read for the revival’s premiere episode entitled “Twenty Years to Life.” Returning to The ABC Television Network, the eight-episode reboot, featuring the original cast – Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky) – will air in 2018. Sarah Chalke, who played the character Becky in later seasons, will also appear in another role.

October 18 is the 29th anniversary of the show’s original premiere on ABC in 1988.

Roseanne Barr is an executive producer, along with Sara Gilbert, Tom Werner, Bruce Helford, Whitney Cummings and Tony Hernandez. The series is from Carsey-Werner Television.

