Supermodel To Anchor Movie Night with Karlie Kloss!

Freeform, Disney’s young adult television and streaming network, has announced “Movie Night with Karlie Kloss,” a six-part series of short-form games and interviews, will premiere on Dec. 28. Taking the ultimate movie night to the next level, the supermodel, tech guru and fashion icon will invite some of her closest friends for an evening of movies, games, baking and fun, all while watching some of the most beloved “movie night” films, including “Dirty Dancing,” ”Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” “Hitch,” and “Never Been Kissed,” among others.

Guest appearances throughout the series include tennis star Serena Williams, Rachel Bilson (“Nashville”), Burkely Duffield (“Beyond”), ballet dancer Fabrice Calmels, relationship expert Matthew Hussey, Carter Jenkins (“Famous in Love”), Victoria Justice (“The Outcasts”), Peyton List (“BUNK’D”), Ruby Rose (“Orange Is the New Black”), YouTube star Lilly Singh, magician Joel Ward, and supermodels Jourdan Dunn, Kaia Gerber, Ashley Graham, Martha Hunt, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and Amber Valletta.

“Movie Night with Karlie Kloss” will premiere on Thursday, Dec. 28, at 6:30 p.m. EST with guests Jourdan Dunn, Burkely Duffield, Martha Hunt, and Joel Ward. Additional airdates will be announced at a later date.

“Movie Night with Karlie Kloss” is executive produced by Brad Tiemann, Ben Nemtin, Duncan Penn, Dave Lingwood and Jonnie Penn for THEOS, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner for Hazy Mills, Karlie Kloss for Klossy Productions, Scooter Braun and Penni Thow. Lisa Fletcher serves as showrunner.

