TBS Announces Programming at New York Comedy Festival!

NEW YORK, NY ( , 2017) –TBS, in association with The New York Comedy Festival (NYCF), announces the 2017 lineup of programming occurring at the first-ever TBS Comedy HUB. Located at the new hotel property PUBLIC, the TBS Comedy HUB will serve as the festival’s headquarters, where fans and NYCF attendees can gain FREE access to exclusive TBS-curated programming, including all-star talent and fan-forward experiences. Fans in NYC and across the country can also experience exclusive content from the TBS Comedy HUB via the TBS digital app and social platforms. The 14th annual New York Comedy Festival runs – 12, 2017.

TBS NYCF event highlights include:

– TBS is working with the critically acclaimed theater company Punchdrunk International (Previous Punchdrunk productions includeSleep No More) to create a unique fan experience showcasing Search Party’s addictive satire and mystery with the stars from the show. The totally immersive 360 HUB encounter will allow guests to dive into the world of the series simulated through custom music, lighting and set design. As guests arrive, they will immediately be pulled into an interactive experience featuring flashbacks from season one and sneak peeks into the darker narratives of season two. Full Frontal ’ s Samantha Bee to participate in an intimate conversation where no topic is off limits and audience questions are encouraged! Q&A hosted by SNL alumni and star of TBS’ People of Earth, Ana Gasteyer.

The TBS Comedy HUB will also feature a photo exhibit ‘The Comedians’ from photographer Limor Garfinkle. ‘The Comedians’ photo series is comprised of over 35 never before seen portraits of comedians such as Tracy Morgan, Jim Gaffigan, Lewis Black, Jim Norton, and many other NY based comedians. For the past two years Garfinkle has been working on this personal project, alongside the help of industry professionals and friends who all volunteered their time and skills for the creation of these images.

“With the launch of the TBS Comedy Hub, we continue to evolve our brand across a growing ecosystem of screens and platforms. Our partnership with the New York Comedy Festival further allows fans to interact with TBS talent and TBS series in immersive and entertaining new ways live and virtually. We’re excited to announce this impressive lineup of programming and experiences,” said Michael Engleman, executive vice president of entertainment marketing and brand innovation for TBS and TNT.

“The addition of the TBS Comedy Hub at the festival adds an entire sphere of national audience conversation and engagement with some of television’s most premiere content,” said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway. “We are excited for all of the new experiences, comedians and laughs that will pass through the HUB during the course of the festival.”

The TBS Comedy Hub is open from , through , from 3PM -11PM daily at PUBLIC Hotel, located at 215 Chrystie Street..

Partial TBS HUB line-up listed below. A complete schedule and ticket registration for all TBS HUB / NYCF events can be accessed via NYCF.tbs.com beginning , .

TBS COMEDY HUB PROGRAMMING LINEUP INCLUDES:

FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE

, from 5PM – 6PM

?Full Hour with Full Frontal’s Samantha Bee hosted by Ana Gasteyer

Sit down with Full Frontal’s Samantha Bee for an intimate conversation, where no topic is off limits and audience questions are encouraged! A Q&A panel with Samantha Bee hosted by SNL alumni and star of TBS’ People of Earth, Ana Gasteyer.

CONAN

, – , from 9PM – 11PM

CONAN Presents: The Writers of CONAN Live

CONAN Presents: The Writers of CONAN Live. Join the CONAN Comedy Writers for their stand-up comedy showcase.

SEARCH PARTY

, from 7PM – 11PM

Search Party Presents: “The Guilty Party” Season 2 Premiere Party

Search Party will be brought to life in a dark and unexpected way. Working with critically acclaimed theatre company, Punchdrunk International, TBS will give fans an unforgettable sensory experience, uniquely showcasing Search Party’s addictive satire & mystery.

Search Party cast and creators in attendance includes: Michael Showalter, John Early, Meredith Hagner, John Reynolds, and Charles Rogers.

THE DETOUR

, from 5PM – 6PM

TBS Presents: The Detour S3 Premiere Screening with Jason Jones

Join us for an exclusive season 3 premiere screening of TBS’ The Detour followed by a Q & A with writer, Executive Producer and star, Jason Jones.

Created, written and executive-produced by Jason Jones and Samantha Bee, The Detour is an all-too-honest look at the family dynamic. Jones stars in the acclaimed comedy with Natalie Zea, Ashley Gerasimovich, Liam Carroll and Daniella Pineda.

FINAL SPACE

, from 5PM – 6PM

Final Space Presents: Story time with Olan Rogers.

Join creator and executive producer of TBS’ upcoming animated action-adventure Final Space, as he screens a portion of an episode followed by one of Olan’s signature story time stand-up performance.

Coming to TBS, Final Space is a serialized animated sci-fi comedy created by “The Tennessee wonder child” Olan Rogers. Rogers is an independent filmmaker, actor, comedian and entrepreneur with close to a million YouTube subscribers. Rogers and David Sacks are writers and executive producers for the TBS original, which is being produced by Conan O’Brien’s Conaco, New Form and in association with Turner’s Studio T. Rogers will also star in the animated series with Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, David Tennant, Tika Sumpter, Steven Yeun and Coty Galloway.

CONAN Presents: Clueless Gamer Panel with Aaron Bleyaert

, ,7PM – 8PM

SEARCH PARTY

, from 11AM – 2PM

Search Party Presents: S1 Binge & Bloody Maria Brunch

Fans are invited to a Search Party season 1 binge-a-thon while they enjoy a hosted brunch over Bloody Maria’s.

TBS’s Search Party is a single-camera dark comedy about four self-absorbed 20-somethings who become entangled in an ominous mystery when a former college acquaintance suddenly disappears. Alia Shawkat, John Early, Meredith Hagner, John Reynolds and Brandon Micheal Hall star in the series, which was hailed as one of the best new shows of 2016.

The 2017 NYCF is presented in association with TBS. The festival is produced by Carolines on Broadway. Sponsors of the festival include Citi, Samuel Adams, iHeart Radio, New York Magazine, the New York Post, Variety and Vulture.

More information about the festival can be found on all of its social media platforms:

