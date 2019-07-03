AT&T and DC Are Bringing Batman Fans Something Special to Comic-Con!

Ok, this sounds pretty awesome. If you ever wanted to live Batman’s life, DC and AT&T are teaming up to bring Batman fans something truly special for this year’s Comic-Con. In celebration of the 80th anniversary of Batman, DC and AT&T* today announced THE BATMAN EXPERIENCE POWERED BY AT&T, a massive, interactive exhibition that includes the largest-ever collection of Batman-related props, costumes and vehicles. The immersive pop-up museum and gaming-centric installation will transport fans into the crime-fighting world of the Dark Knight and will be open to the public at the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park at 10 a.m. PT from Thursday, July 18th through Sunday, July 21st. No SDCC badge is required to enter this free exhibition. Does this mean we will get the long awaited announcement of the next Batman Game?



THE BATMAN EXPERIENCE, custom-built by AT&T with DC, will include activities on all three levels of the Museum’s staggering 68,000 square feet space. A sneak peak of the exhibition will be available to attendees at THE GATHERING, a special ceremony inducting Batman into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame on Wednesday, July 17 at 5 p.m., the first time a comic book character has ever been given that honor. Tickets are available at www.ccmgathering.org.

“DC is pulling out all the stops for this year’s Comic-Con to celebrate Batman’s 80th, from our dozens of panels to our newly expanded booth which is the largest on the convention center floor – THE BATMAN EXPERIENCE takes everything to the next level,” said DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee, who contributed several original pieces to the exhibition including the original artwork commissioned exclusively for the commemorative program guide cover celebrating Comic-Con International’s milestone 50th anniversary.

“We’re honored to have a role in celebrating Batman’s induction into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame, and we wanted to celebrate this iconic Super Hero in a way that is unique to what AT&T has the power to do,” said Valerie Vargas, SVP of Advertising and Creative Services, AT&T. “THE BATMAN EXPERIENCE will be an epic, fan-centric activation showcasing how creativity and innovative technology can unlock new opportunities for fans, allowing them to engage and interact with Batman in a whole new way.”

Other featured elements of THE BATMAN EXPERIENCE POWERED BY AT&T include:

The Dark Knight Dive is the centerpiece attraction of THE BATMAN EXPERIENCE and a one-of-a-kind VR skydiving experience into the Gotham City. By combining a skydive booth with the magic of VR goggles and a helmet in the shape of a Batman cowl, gamers and Batman fans will enjoy a 4D interactive experience. Visitors will virtually fly through Gotham City in pursuit of the Scarecrow, who in attempting to take over the city, unleashes his Fear gas and creates a harrowing journey for fans through Batman's 80 years of friends and foes.

The Batcave gaming lounge will feature all generations of Batman video and arcade games straight from the DC archives – examples include Warner Bros. titles such as Batman The Brave And The Bold (Wii or 3DS), LEGO Batman 3 (PS4), Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4) and Injustice 2 (PS4) – and are all available to play as part of THE BATMAN EXPERIENCE.

Hundreds of rare pieces of iconic DC comic book art and large-scale film and television props, including several from Tim Burton's groundbreaking "Batman" film such as the Batmobile and Batsuit worn by Michael Keaton. The original Batman feature film is celebrating its own 30th anniversary this year. Joining these classic pieces will be a new car created by "Wayne Technology" that will give fans a taste of their future entertainment experiences in autonomous cars with 5G.

WHAAM! KABOOM! POW! The Rogue Gallery Rumble is an interactive punching bag experience that uses projection mapping and lights to trigger classic and iconic animations and sounds throughout the space.

is an interactive punching bag experience that uses projection mapping and lights to trigger classic and iconic animations and sounds throughout the space. A special 6-foot Batman Black & White Statue designed by acclaimed artist and writer Todd McFarlane will be unveiled on July 17, marking the 100th statue in the line. The one-of-a-kind life-size version of the 100th statue will be displayed throughout SDCC along with the other 99 Batman Black & White figures from DC Collectibles.

“There isn’t a single fictional character that has endured and influenced pop culture like Batman has and this exhibition is a fitting tribute to that,” said DC Publisher Dan DiDio. “You get to experience Batman’s 80 years across every medium, from comic books to television to film and video games.”

