The Stream: DC Universe Goes BIG at Comic-Con 2019

All the rumors of DC Universe’s pending death may be premature, if today’s news is any indication. The Streamer is going big, no HUGE for Comic-Con 2019. While Warner Movies will not be hosting hall H panels, the entire DC universe is going to be all over the show and will have over 47 panels! 47! Featuring everything from comics to animation to tv to film and will have the largest booth at Comic-Con. They are bringing the Shazam Thunder! They are even doing the world premiere of Batman: Hush, Friday night at 7pm. Check out the press release for all the highlights!

DC UNIVERSE will return to the city of San Diego in a big way during the 50th annual Comic-Con International convention on July 18-21, 2019. One year after DC UNIVERSE launched its membership program at SDCC, the first-of-its-kind digital subscription service and ultimate DC fan destination is back with a powerhouse panel focused on original series, along with a slate of exclusive member-only fan events and giveaways.

DC UNIVERSE’s sizzling summer panels will feature many of the highly acclaimed, critically-lauded original series’ stars and creators. Fans can expect sneak peeks, first looks, exclusive screenings and breaking news for Titans, Doom Patrol, Young Justice: Outsiders and the upcoming adult-animated comedy series Harley Quinn during a special two-hour DC UNIVERSE event on Saturday night, July 20 from 7-9pm in the Indigo Ballroom at the Hilton Bayfront. Fans of DC Daily, the one-stop news program for all things DC, can attend a panel featuring the show’s hosts on Friday, July 19 from 10-11am in Room 9.

“We are excited to showcase our original shows and share more news of what’s to come in year two for DC UNIVERSE,” said Sam Ades senior vice president and general manager, DC UNIVERSE. “In San Diego, we’ll embrace the ways in which DC UNIVERSE provides real-life membership benefits like no other service, designed specifically for DC fans. After last year’s amazingly successful introduction at SDCC, we’re thrilled to focus on the members who have made the service home to their DC fandom by offering unique, interesting experiences only we can provide.”

A fantastic line-up of exclusive events and giveaways will give DC UNIVERSE annual members unique experiences they would not have access to anywhere else. A DC UNIVERSE membership opens the door for a chance to attend exclusive signings, screenings and private gatherings, including:

An all-inclusive trip to San Diego awarded in a sweepstakes through the DC UNIVERSE service*

Passes to the exclusive screening of the premiere of DC Spotlight: Shazam, a behind-the-scenes documentary

VIP tickets to attend Batman’s induction into the Comic Con Museum Hall of Fame

Access to sign-up for a members-only signing with Jim Lee, world-renowned comic book artist, writer, editor and Publisher of DC

A chance to attend a private, DCU member brunch on a yacht in the San Diego Marina with surprise talent appearances and special giveaways

For more information about exclusive DCU member events and benefits, click here.

The combined DC/Warner Bros. booth (#4545) will be located in the entertainment section of the exhibit hall, in close proximity to Artists’ Alley, and will feature exclusive DCU giveaways, artist signings and a special experience that will take them into the realm of Harley Quinn:

Get an immersive glimpse into the world of the highly-anticipated, upcoming adult-animated comedy series Harley Quinn in a special booth activation that takes fans inside the comically twisted world of the new series with an Arkham interactive tour

With purchase of an annual DC UNIVERSE membership on-site and online, fans will receive an exclusive gift set of four limited-edition comic books with new variant covers, including YOUNG JUSTICE: OUTSIDERS #1, DETECTIVE COMICS #1000, SAGA OF SWAMP THING #21, and DOOM PATROL #19

DCU members will have the opportunity to collect an original series print every day in the redemption area of the DC booth. The prints, inspired by DC UNIVERSE Original Series, were made by pop culture artists Doaly, Cliff Cramp, Chris Thornley, and Ruiz Burgos

DC UNIVERSE is celebrating summer with a fun, fresh creative campaign leading up to Comic-Con that invites fans to engage and share their love of DC. More to come as the campaign rolls out through summer. Fans will spot DCU billboards, buses and convention center signage that showcase a pantheon of DC characters and the role they play in the lives of fans.

DC UNIVERSE premiered as the first-of-its-kind digital subscription service at San Diego Comic-Con in 2018, ahead of the service’s September launch.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open only to legal residents of the 48 contiguous U.S. or DC who are 18 or older. More information available here.