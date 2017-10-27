Assassin’s Creed Origins Now Available.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is now available on all your platforms of choice, accept the Switch – boo. Don’t know what to do. Do I buy the game now and play it on the PS4 Pro or wait until the XB1X comes out? Decisions people, decisions! UbiSoft said they are going to whitelist me on the annoying YouTubes, so as soon as I get a copy of this Oled Gaming will be making a return to YouTube and I’ll give you guys some good old gameplay footage. So be sure you are subscribed on the EM YouTube Channel.

Today, Ubisoft® announced that Assassin’s Creed® Origins is now available for the Xbox One video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PlayStation®4 Pro computer entertainment system, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Windows PC. The game will launch on Xbox One X on November 7.

Assassin’s Creed Origins takes place in Ancient Egypt, the most mysterious place in history, during a crucial period that will shape civilization. Playing as Bayek, a protector of Egypt, players will journey into a living, systemic open world, and discover the secrets behind the Great Pyramids, forgotten myths, the last pharaohs, and – engraved in long-lost hieroglyphics – the origin story of the Assassin’s Brotherhood.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is a brand-new vision for the franchise embracing Action-RPG elements where players level up, loot and choose their abilities to customize their very own skilled Assassin. A reinvented combat system allows players to experience a completely new way to battle as they master a variety of weapons with different characteristics and rarities to defeat challenging enemies and unique bosses. The revamped narrative experience offers total freedom for players to choose and complete quests at their own pace, with each adventure telling an intense and emotional story full of colorful characters and meaningful objectives. With an entire country to explore, from deserts to lush oases, from the Mediterranean Sea to the tombs of Giza, players will fight against dangerous factions and wild beasts as they explore this gigantic and unpredictable land.

The launch of Assassin’s Creed Origins is just the beginning for players who dive into the vast and mysterious open world of Ancient Egypt and wish to continue progressing with new content. The season pass contains two story expansions, to be released in January and March 2018, as well as a pair of cosmetic packs, 500 Helix Credits, and an exclusive rare weapon called the Calamity Blade. The season pass is included in the Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition and is also available for purchase by itself for $39.99. Separate from the season pass, Assassin’s Creed Origins will receive an array of free content, already available or to be released in the coming months, including a Photo Mode, the time-limited Trials of the Gods events, an educational mode called Discovery Tour and a Horde Mode that allows players to fight endless waves of enemies in the Gladiator Arena.

Fans who wish to delve further into Bayek’s story can explore his past in Assassin’s Creed Origins – Desert Oath, a prequel by veteran Assassin’s Creed novelist Oliver Bowden. Set in 70 BCE, years before the events of the game, the novel follows a teenage Bayek as he leaves his village of Siwa in search of his missing father, who left the village abruptly and without explanation. Published by Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Origins – Desert Oath is now available in paperback and digital formats.

For more information on Assassin’s Creed, please visit: assassinscreed.com

