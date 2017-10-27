Singer Carl Gershon Talks With Michelle about his Upcoming Tour w/ T Pain

Can you tell us a bit about what you are going to be doing for T-Pain‘s upcoming Acoustic Tour? Opening the show with my DJ Rob Dinero and my drummer Drew McKeon. I’m singing and playing guitar. How would you best describe your music? Synth funk bass, loud drums, face melting guitar solos. Someone once called it “Hard Yacht Rock” lol How did you get involved in this tour and will you also be doing an acoustic set? T Pain and I have the same manager so he hooked it up. I don’t do an acoustic set at all. We open the show kind of loud then T Pain smooths it out.

Can you talk a bit about your background and how it shapes your music? Started guitar as a metal head, grew up in NYC and fell in love with hip hop. I then went to college in Chicago and fell in love with r&b, discovered classic soul and funk through the samples, scored some films and through research discovered Giorgio Moroder and Jan Hammer. Also like many guitar players I have major synth envy.

How did your collaboration with Robots and Rayguns come about and how did you both decide to do the classic INXS song Need You Tonight as your cover?

We literally met randomly on twitter. One of us responded to the other with a Gif about waffles to a tweet about waffles (ED Note – I love me some waffles!). Lucas thought it was funny and checked out my stuff and had always wanted to do a cover of that song but needed a baritone singer. One day he just tweeted at me “we should do a track”. It’s one of my favorite songs of all time so I was excited to do it.