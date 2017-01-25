Arrival – Eight Is Enough!

Eight Oscar® nominations were enough for Paramount Pictures to put Arrival back in theaters.

The film, about a unique First Contact with aliens, will reappear in theaters beginning on Friday, January 27th. Details follow…

ACADEMY AWARD® NOMINATED “ARRIVAL”

RE-RELEASED IN THEATERS ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

Re-Release Will Feature Eight Minutes of Exclusive Bonus Footage

Featuring Commentary from Amy Adams and Director Denis Villeneuve

HOLLYWOOD, CA (January 24, 2017) – On the heels of receiving 8 Oscar® nominations for the acclaimed film ARRIVAL, Paramount Pictures is re-releasing the critically-acclaimed and award-winning film in theatres across the country this Friday, January 27. The re-release will include exclusive bonus footage featuring thought-provoking commentary and a behind-the-scenes look from Director Denis Villeneuve, Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, and other cast and filmmakers. The bonus features, which can only be seen in theatres, shed insight on the filmmaking process and creative vision behind the story. The film has earned over $170M globally since November.

In addition to its Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Director, the AFI, PGA, WGA, SAG, Critics Choice Awards, and National Board of Review have lauded ARRIVAL. The film’s star Amy Adams recently received the National Board of Review’s Best Actress award, Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Chairman’s Award and was honored by the 2016 Gotham Independent Film Awards with a career achievement honor.

When mysterious spacecrafts touch down across the globe, an elite team – led by expert linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) – is brought together to investigate. As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, Banks and the team race against time for answers – and to find them, she will take a chance that could threaten her life, and quite possibly humanity.

ARRIVAL stars Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Mark O’Brien. From Paramount Pictures in association with FilmNation Entertainment, Lava Bear Films and 21 Laps Entertainment Production. Produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde. Based on the story, “Story of Your Life” written by Ted Chiang, with screenplay by Eric Heisserer. Directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Paramount Pictures handles distribution in the US and Canada, with FilmNation Entertainment as the international sales agent for all territories.

