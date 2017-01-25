Drive Share – Why Drive Yourself when You Can Be Driven by a Total Stranger?

WHY DRIVE YOURSELF WHEN YOU CAN BE DRIVEN BY A TOTAL STRANGER?

Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel present “Drive Share,” Seriously.TV’s Hilarious New Comedy about Ride Sharing Launches January 30, 2017 on GO90

[NEW YORK]—January 25, 2017 — Seriously TV’s Drive Share, the scripted satire from Insurrection Media exploring ride sharing culture created by and starring Paul Scheer (Fresh Off the Boat, The League) and Rob Huebel (Transparent, Childrens Hospital), launches Monday, January 30, 2017, on go90. The series will air new episodes daily Monday – Friday, with the series finale airing Friday, March 10, 2017.

Episodes of “Drive Share” are available for free only on go90.com or the go90 app, available for iOS or Android.

Drive Share stars Scheer and Huebel along with a guest cast of comedians who explore the awkward, bizarre and outrageous situations that strangers find themselves in just trying to get from point A to point B. Remember how they outlawed hitchhiking? Well, this is more dangerous!

“I know this is the part of the press release where we are supposed to say something pithy but I’m really drawing a blank, so I’ll just say this might be the most accessible and important comedy show ever to be seen! Even more than Scandal,” said Scheer.

“Finally a show that makes fun of the dude who picks me up and thinks that we’re gonna be friends because he knows where I live. That’s not how friendship works, Steve. Please stop calling me,” added Huebel.

“Rob and Paul and everyone in Drive Share shows us exactly what can go wrong when strangers rideshare together, and it’s comedy gold,” said Justin Killion, Head of Premium Programming and Development, Complex Networks’ Seriously.TV. “We’re thrilled to be working with the entire team; it’s a perfect fit for our audience on Seriously.TV.”

“We are huge fans of Rob and Paul who, with Executive Producer Jonathan Stern, are pioneers of the multi-platform, and comedic content space with hits such as Burning Love, NTSF:SD:SUV, and Childrens Hospital,” said Ivana Kirkbride, Chief Content Officer at go90. “Rob, Paul, and the entire creative team have done it again, and we’re thrilled to bring this brilliant comedy to the go90 audience.”

Drive Share is created and directed by Rob Huebel and Paul Scheer and written by Rob Huebel, Paul Scheer, and Scott Sonne. The series is executive produced by Sheer and Huebel; Jonathan Stern and Keith Quinn for Abominable Pictures; Justin Killion and Corey Moss for Complex Networks’ Seriously.TV; and overseen for Insurrection Media by Deborah Henderson.

Drive Share is the latest series from Complex Networks’ Seriously.tv in a growing line-up of high profile shows that also includes Thanksgiving created by Dan Powell and Bethany Hall and starring Chris Elliott and Amy Sedaris; and Embeds, from Megyn Kelly, and Michael DeLuca.

