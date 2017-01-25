Battlefield 1 Finally Gets some DLC! They Shall Not Pass Is Coming!

Did you know the French army during WW1 led the beginning of tank warfare? In Battlefield 1’s first expansion pack, They Shall Not Pass, the French army joins the battle in a brutal defense of their homeland. Players can engage in the largest French tank assault of the Great War and take control of new weapons and vehicles including an all-new behemoth, the Char C2 tank. A brand new mode and two new Operations are also playable across the fiery furnace of Verdun, underworld of Fort Vaux, beautiful French countryside of Soissons and the bridges along the Aisne river. I just bought this on sale for $19 a few weeks ago and it looks gorgeous on my PS4 Pro. Checkout the official website for more info.

